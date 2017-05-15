Join us for a panel discussion on how we can use our power as consumers to support hotel workers in the Bay Area and across the country. Panelists will include: Cleve Jones, LGBTQ Activist and Labor Organizer; Rank and File Leaders from the hospitality industry; and members of the Tech Workers Coalition.



In 2018, hotel workers in cities across the country will embark on one of the biggest fights in our union’s history and enter into negotiations with dozens of hotel corporations. They will be fighting for fair wages, affordable health care, protection against discrimination, and dignity and respect at work.



They are asking the community to join them in preparation for this fight. As hotel customers, tech workers and their employers can show their support and patronize hotels where workers are treated fairly.



If you work in tech or know someone that works in tech, join us! Take direct action to support your neighbors and community! Get your company to be a FairHotel Partner!



The Tech Workers Coalition is a progressive community of tech workers from the Bay Area. We want to strengthen our local communities and improve our workplaces.



UNITE HERE! is a union of 270,000 hotel, cafeteria, airport food service, and casino workers across the country. We are predominantly women, immigrants and people of color.

