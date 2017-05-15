top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Demonstration to Stop the Archaeological Destruction of the Aptos Village Plan
Date Monday May 15
Time 6:30 AM - 9:30 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Soquel Drive at Trout Gulch Road and Aptos Creek Road
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWe Are Aptos
Demonstration to Stop the Archaeological Destruction of the Aptos Village Plan


Dear local community activists,

I hope that you're aware of the destruction of Aptos Village being done by the massive boondoggle project under the direction of San Jose's Barry Swenson, Builder, with the corrupt complicity of the Santa Cruz County Planning Department and the Board of Supervisors. This project has been advancing under the radar of public awareness for several years, thanks also to the lack of real coverage of local issues in the Santa Cruz commercial media, who also seem to be complicit.

Starting about two years ago, the execution of the project started, with many and constant violations of County planning ordinances and of basic common sense principles of preserving the interests of historic preservation, the function of the community, and property rights of residents, all co-signed by every level of County government. Now major grading is continuing without adequate and legally mandated precautions by the developers, who are pushing this project, which will essentially destroy the quality of life for residents and the Santa Cruz community for many years into the future.

Becky Steinbruner of We Are Aptos, who has spearheaded the efforts to raise our awareness of this ill-conceived plan for radically changing this vital neighborhood, sent out this notification today [Sunday]:

I am organizing street protests regarding the archaeological site destruction at Aptos Village Project. I talked with Ms. Ann Marie Sayers , the Native American observer that worked there when Soquel Creek Water District did their trenching work. The site is a large Native American village.

Barry Swenson Builder is destroying it daily and nobody is watching.

I will be leading a protest Monday, May 15, 6:30am-9:30am along Soquel Drive at Trout Gulch Road and Aptos Creek Road. I hope to block construction site entrances...there are eight.

If you can, please come and stand up for saving our community's local historic heritage, environment and way of life.

Thanks,
Bruce
Added to the calendar on Monday May 15th, 2017 6:45 AM
Add Your Comments
