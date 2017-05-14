top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War | Indymedia View other events for the week of 5/15/2017
Book Talk & Signing with Amy Goodman, Democracy Now
Date Monday May 15
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Bookshop Santa Cruz
1520 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorDemocracy Now & Bookshop Santa Cruz
** This event is free and open to the public. **

Amy Goodman comes to Santa Cruz on Monday afternoon, May 15th, from 3:00-5:00 as part of the Democracy Now!: Covering the Movements Changing America A Talk by Journalist Amy Goodman tour, with the paperback release of her book, Democracy Now! This free, in-store event will include a book signing following Amy Goodman's talk of Democracy Now!, with signing line priority given to those who purchase a copy of the book. You can purchase your copy at Bookshop Santa Cruz, or online below.
From the standoff at Standing Rock over the Dakota Access Pipeline, to the voices of grassroots leaders; from Black Lives Matter activists to the stories of those fighting for peace, climate justice, migrant rights, and LGBTQ equality; from uncovering government surveillance to fighting attacks on freedom of the press, Democracy Now! has been reporting for two decades from the front lines of the movements that are changing America and changing the world.

In these times of war and elections, movements and uprisings, we need independent media more than ever. The commercial media serves as a mouthpiece for corporate and government interests--giving a platform to the pundits and the pollsters who know so little about so much, explaining the world to us and getting it so wrong.

Free speech is democracy’s last line of defense. We must demand it, defend it, and most of all, use it--now.

AMY GOODMAN is the host and executive producer of Democracy Now! a daily, global grassroots news hour, broadcasting on over 1,400 public television and radio stations around the U.S. and the world, with millions accessing it online at democracynow.org. An acclaimed international journalist, she has won the Right Livelihood Award, widely known as the Alternative Nobel Prize. Goodman is also the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from Harvard’s Nieman Foundation of Journalism, the George Polk Award, the Robert F. Kennedy Prize for International Reporting, and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award. This is her sixth New York Times bestselling book.

Introduced by her co-author, Democracy Now!'s Denis Moynihan
DENIS MOYNIHAN has been working with Democracy Now! since 2000. He is a bestselling author and a King Features syndicated columnist. He lives in Colorado, where he founded community radio station KFFR.
amy-goodman_covering-movements-changing-america.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.democracynow.org/events/2017/5...
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 14th, 2017 7:18 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code