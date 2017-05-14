From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 5/14/2017

The Battle for Berkeley: Why It's Right and Righteous to Drive Fascists Off Campus Date Sunday May 14 Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Revolution Books, 2444 Durant Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94704 Event Type Screening Organizer/Author Revolution Books



The Battle for Berkeley:

Why It's Right and Righteous to Drive Fascists Off Campus, Out of Berkeley...and Out of Power!



6pm Sunday May 14 at Revolution Books



On May 4th, Sunsara Taylor began her speech at the University of California Campus by quoting Ann Coulter's insistence that Black children be publicly whipped, along with other shocking quotes. While many have heard Coulter's name, in recent weeks as two sides battled over whether Coulter would be allowed to speak at Berkeley's campus, few had read and taken seriously the content and impact of Coulter's words, so this set an important context for the speech and discussion that Sunsara Taylor led that night. About 150 people turned out to hear Taylor give a talk called, "The Battle for Berkeley: Why It Is Right, and Righteous, to Drive Fascists Off Campus, Out of Berkeley, and Out of Power!"



In recent months, a series of "intellectual" hit-men-including Ann Coulter, David Horowitz, and Milo Yiannopoulos-have targeted the UC Berkeley campus and on two occasions ready-to-brawl fascist militia types have amassed in downtown Berkeley by the hundreds. Taylor insisted that this cannot be ignored, that it will not "go away" on its own, and is closely linked to the imposition of fascism across the country by the Trump/Pence Regime. Berkeley has become a flash point with high stakes in this larger battle precisely because of its radical history and because if the fascists succeed in making inroads in Berkeley, it will greatly strengthen their hand in consolidating fascism and suppressing opposition nationwide.



At the core of Taylor's presentation and the contentious question and answer that followed was her insistence that the issue was not "free speech"-as most in the media and on campus are claiming-but the right and responsibility of the people to resist and drive fascists out of power in this country before it is too late. Read the article, A Wild Night at UC Berkeley.



To contact Refuse Fascism: 510-253-5551

