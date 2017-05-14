top
View other events for the week of 5/23/2017
End Solitary Rally-Santa Cruz
Date Tuesday May 23
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
corner of Pacific Ave. and Cooper St.
112 Cooper St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorTogether to End Solitary, Santa Cruz
Rally, speak-out, readers’ theater, take action, write letters to end sleep deprivation torture of people in CA solitary units

 Please share, like, indicate going, and invite on facebook: End Solitary Santa Cruz

 Find nationwide monthly events at: togethertoendsolitary.org

Join actions on the 23rd of every month to end solitary confinement
(for 23+ hours a day people in solitary are in their cells).

The UN prohibits over 15 consecutive days in solitary confinement.

End sleep deprivation torture of people in CA solitary units
Guards doing “security/welfare checks” jarringly awaken people every 30 minutes night and day in isolation units throughout California prisons. (In Central CA Women's Facility, people are now awakened every 15-30 minutes at night; in Pelican Bay State Prison, every 60 minutes at night.) Ordered to prevent suicide, this increases the risk of suicide and causes extreme mental and physical harm. This is torture, immoral, and inhumane, and violates peoples’ penal, constitutional, and international human rights. It has no "security," “welfare,” or public safety interest.

People need compassionate care, rehabilitation, and restorative justice, not the torture of solitary confinement and sleep deprivation.

 Write a letter and take action to END SLEEP DEPRIVATION TORTURE of people in CA solitary units: please refer to the Sleep Deprivation tab at prisonerhungerstrikesolidarity.wordpress.com

 Donate to support California Families Against Solitary Confinement (CFASC) and Family UNIty Network (FUN) bus trip to Pelican Bay State Prison weekend of May 19! The trip provides logistical support for prison visits, hosts volunteer legal and medical advocates for families, and takes the children to visit the aquarium.

o To make tax-deductible donations to California Families Against Solitary Confinement (CFASC), make check or money order payable to: FEF (Facts Education Fund) and write “PB Bus Trip” in the memo line.

o Mail to:
Dolores Canales c/o CFASC
8018 E. Santa Ana Cyn Rd. #100-152
Anaheim, CA 92808

o Or donate directly on website: http://www.familyunitynetwork.org

o For more information, contact Dolores Canales:
714-290-9077 * dol1canales [at] gmail.com

 Promote the AGREEMENT TO END HOSTILITIES
(English & Spanish), https://prisonerhungerstrikesolidarity.files.wordpress.com/2013/07/agreementtoendhostilities_engspan.pdf

Readers’ Theater Video & Script Available
Voices from Solitary: CA Prisoner Human Rights Movement 2011-2016

youtube: Solitary Confinement | Readers Theater | Temple Beth El 2016
lucaswolfvideo (Lucas Guilkey [at] lucasguilkey.com)

Script is available for you to perform. Email kohenet [at] sbcglobal.net, subject line: request readers' theater script

Deep gratitude to our readers’ theater sources:
♥ Survivors of solitary & family members named in the script
♥ The book Hell is a Very Small Place: Voices from Solitary Confinement, edited by Jean Casella and James Ridgeway of Solitary Watch (solitarywatch.com) & Sarah Shourd
♥ If the SHU Fits: Voices from Solitary Confinement, Reader's Theatre compiled by Melvin Ishmael Johnson and Andy Griggs (iftheshufits.net)

Websites

Prisoner Hunger Strike Solidarity Coalition (CA) prisonerhungerstrikesolidarity.wordpress.com/

Together to End Solitary (U.S.) togethertoendsolitary.org/

End Solitary Santa Cruz (on facebook)

endsolitarysantacruz.weebly.com (Santa Cruz)

California Families Against Solitary Confinement (CFASC) familyunitynetwork.org

#STOPsolitary #together
tes_flyer_05.23.17_1_up.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (238.7kb)
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 14th, 2017 11:49 AM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
