From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers Korea Pres. Moon Jae-in: Free The Jailed Korean Unionists Now! Rally At SF Korean Consulate by Labor Video Project

Saturday May 13th, 2017 5:41 PM Trade unionists and supporters of the Korean independent trade unions rallied and spoke out at the San Francisco Korean consulate to call on the new president Moon Jae-in to free the jailed trade unionists.

original image (4032x3024)



Speakers also called for the removal of the US installed Thaad missiles and construction of the JeJu base.



The trade unionists included:

Jailed Korean Trade Unionists

1. Kim Gyeongdo : The Metal Union Korea GM car brench

2. Han Sanggyun ; KCTU The President

3. Choi Yeongcheol : Construction Union

4: Kim Gihong : Construction Union

5. Park Junseon : KCTU The director of organization

6. Lee Jaesik : The Cargo union

7. Nam Jeongsu : KCTU The director of education and publicity

8. Choi Jaegeun : The Metal Union Korea GM car branch

9. Lee Geumju : The Metal Union Ssangyoung car branch

10. Joe Seongdeok : KPTU The vice president (Public & Transport)

11. Bae Taeseon : KCTU The Director of Organization

12. Jeong Yeonghyeon : Construction Union

13. Lee Hyeondae : KCTU The director of organization

14. Lee Jin Young, KRWU



After the press conference, a delegation delivered a letter and copy of the San Francisco Labor Council resolution to the SF Consulate officials.



The rally was sponsored by the

United Public Workers For Action

Transport Workers Solidarity Committee

http://www.transportworkers.org



The press conference was endorsed by the San Francisco Labor Council.



Rodger Scott, Past AFT 2121 President, Delegate SFLC and CCSF Professor Statement At SF Korean Consulate Press Conference



Our congratulations to President Moon Jae-in. On May 9, 2017 the people of the Republic of Korea made a historic decision to elect a leader who is respected throughout the world for his humanity, vision and independent judgment. Many of us in this country believe President Moon will free prisoners of conscience and labor leaders who have been jailed unjustly by his predecessor—and that he will fight corruption, respect labor and human rights, and will lead the Korean people toward peace, stability, social and economic justice.



We appreciate President Moon’s experience as a human rights lawyer and support his past and future efforts to bring peace and stability to people who have known war and hostility for decades. We admire his opposition to militarization and his commitment to defuse the present threat of a nuclear confrontation and to negotiate a lasting peace. President Moon’s struggle for peace, social and economic justice may be a difficult one, but the brains and conscience of the entire world will be observing and supporting him.



Rodger Scott

The Korean government used the police to attack KPTU independent truck drivers who were striking at the port of Pusan for health and safety and against the deregulation of trucking.

Korean Railway Workers Union KRWU leaders and activists were arrested for going on strike against privatization of Korean railways which the government wanted to sell off.

The Korean government jailed the KCTU president Han Sang-gyun for five years for fighting deregulation and union busting. Many union leaders continue to be imprisoned.

Korean Teachers Union KTU have faced a continuous attack on their democratic and organizing rights. Teachers and public workers have faced retaliation and repression from the government which opposes their right to unionization.

Trade unionists and supporters of the Korean workers delivered a letter and copies of the resolution of the San Francisco Labor Council to San Francisco consulate officials.

The resolution passed by the San Francisco Labor Council supporting the freedom for Korean trade unions and also opposing the US Thaad and militarization of the Korean peninsula