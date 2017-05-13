SATURDAY, MAY 20th @ 10 AM @ Jane Warner Plaza



March begins at 11 am.



Parade route: from Jane Warner Plaza, North on Castro, West on Haight to Stanyan, return: East on Haight, South on Castro, back to Jane Warner Plaza



Jane Warner Plaza is located at the intersection of Market, Castro and 17TH Street in San Francisco, CA.



Our permit is good until 2:30 pm. We usually dance at Jane Warner Plaza after the parade and until the permit is expired and often past the time of the permit. Come dance with us!



This event will be filmed by the Dutch Public Broadcast Television for their documentary about the Summer of Love. The documentary will air in Holland this summer. Please get there early to get body painted if you desire and to do interviews with the Dutch TV.



Please wear adorments that are related to the Summer of Love and the hippie movement, such as flowers, peace symbols, flags etc…



Dear body freedom lovers,



our Nude Parade is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love!



The Summer of Love was born in San Francisco. It sent such powerful ripples of love throughout our whole planet that it changed the world forever.



It brought us a spiritual awakening of unprecedented proportions, which in turn lead to a powerful peace movement, sexual liberation, body freedom, women’s rights, greater human rights in general, animal rights, environmental protections and other grass roots movements on all fronts of human existence.



It brought us spiritual and emotional liberation through music, theater, dance and other forms of art. It brought us a much stronger and more real sense of community, communion with nature, unity of the heart and spirit that united nations across the world. We were invited to think and feel globally, to wake up from the nightmare of corporate greed and exploitation, to heal our emotional wounds and to find our true core of power in order to create a brilliant future that will unfold throughout generations to come.



The Summer of Love began in the 60s but it never ended. It continues to transform humanity in new ways that keep evolving and seducing more and more people into love, compassion and world peace.



We are honored to be part of this movement. We celebrate the spark of consciousness that spread like wild fire and woke us up. The world will never be the same. We will never be the same.



Please join us for a Nude Summer of Love Parade as we celebrate the body freedom that the hippie movement spread across America and the world.



Let’s shed our clothes. let’s shed our inhibitions, our self doubt and self hate. Let’s wake up to the love, to the flame that burns within our hearts. Let’s show the world that we as the human race have nothing to be ashamed of and nothing to fear. Let’s spread love, body freedom and sexual liberation! Let’s demonstrate that we are not afraid to be vulnerable, that we are not afraid to be free.



original image (960x723)

http://www.mynakedtruth.tv/2017/05/nude-su... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday May 13th, 2017 11:05 AM