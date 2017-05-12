top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Indymedia View other events for the week of 6/ 4/2017
Paul Madonna at Bay Area Book Festival
Date Sunday June 04
Time 2:15 AM - 3:45 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
David Brower Center's Tamalpais Room, 2150 Allston Way in downtown Berkeley
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMadeline Zimring
Paul Madonna and Peter Moskowitz take part in the panel "Gentrification, Evictions, and the State of Our Cities," moderated by Narda Zacchino.

Gentrification has become a buzzword, but this profound social and economic shift involves far more than trendy boutiques, hipsters, and fancy lattes. Paul Madonna and journalist Peter Moskowitz (How to Kill a City) uncover the massive, systemic forces behind gentrification evictions, how this phenomenon changes our cities for the worse, and how we can fight back.

Held at the David Brower Center's Tamalpais Room, 2150 Allston Way in downtown Berkeley. Booksigning to follow. Buy tickets here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bay-area-book-festival-june-3-4-2017-tickets-32932055665
For more event information:
http://www.baybookfest.org/
Added to the calendar on Friday May 12th, 2017 3:30 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code