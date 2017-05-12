From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Indymedia View other events for the week of 6/ 4/2017

Paul Madonna at Bay Area Book Festival Date Sunday June 04 Time 2:15 AM - 3:45 AM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details David Brower Center's Tamalpais Room, 2150 Allston Way in downtown Berkeley Event Type Panel Discussion Organizer/Author Madeline Zimring



Held at the David Brower Center's Tamalpais Room, 2150 Allston Way in downtown Berkeley. Booksigning to follow. Buy tickets here Paul Madonna and Peter Moskowitz take part in the panel "Gentrification, Evictions, and the State of Our Cities," moderated by Narda Zacchino.Gentrification has become a buzzword, but this profound social and economic shift involves far more than trendy boutiques, hipsters, and fancy lattes. Paul Madonna and journalist Peter Moskowitz (How to Kill a City) uncover the massive, systemic forces behind gentrification evictions, how this phenomenon changes our cities for the worse, and how we can fight back.Held at the David Brower Center's Tamalpais Room, 2150 Allston Way in downtown Berkeley. Booksigning to follow. Buy tickets here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bay-area-book-festival-june-3-4-2017-tickets-32932055665

