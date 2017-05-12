Paul Madonna and Peter Moskowitz take part in the panel "Gentrification, Evictions, and the State of Our Cities," moderated by Narda Zacchino.
Gentrification has become a buzzword, but this profound social and economic shift involves far more than trendy boutiques, hipsters, and fancy lattes. Paul Madonna and journalist Peter Moskowitz (How to Kill a City) uncover the massive, systemic forces behind gentrification evictions, how this phenomenon changes our cities for the worse, and how we can fight back.
Held at the David Brower Center's Tamalpais Room, 2150 Allston Way in downtown Berkeley. Booksigning to follow. Buy tickets here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bay-area-book-festival-june-3-4-2017-tickets-32932055665