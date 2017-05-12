From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 5/20/2017

Korea and Syria: Stop the Wars Before They Start Date Saturday May 20 Time 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Starry Plough Pub

3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street

2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Eugene E. Ruyle Email cuyleruyle [at] mac.com Phone 510-332-3865

3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street

2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley



The Peace and Freedom Party presents



Korea and Syria: Stop the Wars Before They Start



The Doomsday Clock, a symbol for the threat of global nuclear war, has moved 30 seconds closer to midnight with the election of Donald Trump, due to his comments over North Korea, Russia, and nuclear weapons. This is the closest we’re been to nuclear war since the invention of the Hydrogen Bomb in 1953, We are inviting speakers: a visiting Korean scholar and journalist, and a member of the Syria Solidarity Movement to discuss the dangers these two flash-points pose for our species,



Saturday, May 20, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PM

At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley



FREE! (Please buy food & drink at the Pub.) FREE!



This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like. Speaker’s affiliations are listed for identification only. The opinions expressed do not reflect the positions of the organizations listed nor official views of the Peace and Freedom Party.



For information, contact Gene: 510-332-3865 email:



The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights and

anti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism.

http://www.peaceandfreedom.org Suds, Snacks, & Socialism at the Starry Plough3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street2 blocks from Ashby BART in BerkeleyThe Peace and Freedom Party presentsKorea and Syria: Stop the Wars Before They StartThe Doomsday Clock, a symbol for the threat of global nuclear war, has moved 30 seconds closer to midnight with the election of Donald Trump, due to his comments over North Korea, Russia, and nuclear weapons. This is the closest we’re been to nuclear war since the invention of the Hydrogen Bomb in 1953, We are inviting speakers: a visiting Korean scholar and journalist, and a member of the Syria Solidarity Movement to discuss the dangers these two flash-points pose for our species,Saturday, May 20, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PMAt the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in BerkeleyFREE! (Please buy food & drink at the Pub.) FREE!This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like. Speaker’s affiliations are listed for identification only. The opinions expressed do not reflect the positions of the organizations listed nor official views of the Peace and Freedom Party.For information, contact Gene: 510-332-3865 email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights andanti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism.



Download PDF (137.1kb)

http://www.peaceandfreedom.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday May 12th, 2017 11:53 AM