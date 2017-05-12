top
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 5/20/2017
Korea and Syria: Stop the Wars Before They Start
Date Saturday May 20
Time 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street
2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E. Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Suds, Snacks, & Socialism at the Starry Plough
3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street
2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley

The Peace and Freedom Party presents

Korea and Syria: Stop the Wars Before They Start

The Doomsday Clock, a symbol for the threat of global nuclear war, has moved 30 seconds closer to midnight with the election of Donald Trump, due to his comments over North Korea, Russia, and nuclear weapons. This is the closest we’re been to nuclear war since the invention of the Hydrogen Bomb in 1953, We are inviting speakers: a visiting Korean scholar and journalist, and a member of the Syria Solidarity Movement to discuss the dangers these two flash-points pose for our species,

Saturday, May 20, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PM
At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley

FREE! (Please buy food & drink at the Pub.) FREE!

This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like. Speaker’s affiliations are listed for identification only. The opinions expressed do not reflect the positions of the organizations listed nor official views of the Peace and Freedom Party.

For information, contact Gene: 510-332-3865 email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com

The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights and
anti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism.
http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
forum-flyer-2017-05-20-korea-syria-1.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (137.1kb)
For more event information:
http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Friday May 12th, 2017 11:53 AM
Add Your Comments
