Suds, Snacks, & Socialism at the Starry Plough
3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street
2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley
The Peace and Freedom Party presents
Korea and Syria: Stop the Wars Before They Start
The Doomsday Clock, a symbol for the threat of global nuclear war, has moved 30 seconds closer to midnight with the election of Donald Trump, due to his comments over North Korea, Russia, and nuclear weapons. This is the closest we’re been to nuclear war since the invention of the Hydrogen Bomb in 1953, We are inviting speakers: a visiting Korean scholar and journalist, and a member of the Syria Solidarity Movement to discuss the dangers these two flash-points pose for our species,
Saturday, May 20, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PM
At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley
FREE! (Please buy food & drink at the Pub.) FREE!
This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like. Speaker’s affiliations are listed for identification only. The opinions expressed do not reflect the positions of the organizations listed nor official views of the Peace and Freedom Party.
For information, contact Gene: 510-332-3865 email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights and
anti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism. http://www.peaceandfreedom.org