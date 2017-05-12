From the Open-Publishing Calendar
We Dream of Sleeping - Freedom Sleepout #97 Santa Cruz City Hall
Date
Tuesday May 16
Time
5:00 PM
3:00 AM
Location Details
Santa Cruz City Hall - 809 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Event Type
Protest
|Keith McHenry
|keith [at] foodnotbombs.net
|575-770-3377
STOP THE SLEEPING BAN - Please join the Freedom Sleepers at the 97th Sleep-out at City Hall. We are calling for a change in Santa Cruz City Ordinance 6.36.010 Sleeping Ban. It is time to let people get a good nights sleep. It is illegal to sleep in a vehicle or outside in Santa Cruz from 11 PM to 8:30 AM. The police and rangers often wake people up several times a night ticketing and at times arresting people. This is a violation of their human rights.
Food Not Bombs and India Joze provide free food for everyone.