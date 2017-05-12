top
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons
We Dream of Sleeping - Freedom Sleepout #97 Santa Cruz City Hall
Date Tuesday May 16
Time 5:00 PM - 3:00 AM
Location Details
Santa Cruz City Hall - 809 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry
Emailkeith [at] foodnotbombs.net
Phone575-770-3377
STOP THE SLEEPING BAN - Please join the Freedom Sleepers at the 97th Sleep-out at City Hall. We are calling for a change in Santa Cruz City Ordinance 6.36.010 Sleeping Ban. It is time to let people get a good nights sleep. It is illegal to sleep in a vehicle or outside in Santa Cruz from 11 PM to 8:30 AM. The police and rangers often wake people up several times a night ticketing and at times arresting people. This is a violation of their human rights.

Food Not Bombs and India Joze provide free food for everyone.
Added to the calendar on Friday May 12th, 2017 12:47 AM
by Keith McHenry Friday May 12th, 2017 12:47 AM
by Keith McHenry Friday May 12th, 2017 12:47 AM
