STOP THE SLEEPING BAN - Please join the Freedom Sleepers at the 97th Sleep-out at City Hall. We are calling for a change in Santa Cruz City Ordinance 6.36.010 Sleeping Ban. It is time to let people get a good nights sleep. It is illegal to sleep in a vehicle or outside in Santa Cruz from 11 PM to 8:30 AM. The police and rangers often wake people up several times a night ticketing and at times arresting people. This is a violation of their human rights.



Food Not Bombs and India Joze provide free food for everyone.

Added to the calendar on Friday May 12th, 2017 12:47 AM