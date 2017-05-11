Democracy Now's Amy Goodman will be at Bookshop Santa Cruz May 15th at 3pm.



Democracy Now has been on Free Speech TV and Link TV for a few years now. Come and check out one of the few news outlets NOT sponsored by corporate media. The event will be at Bookshop Santa Cruz this Monday, May 15th at 3pm. Then Amy Goodman will speak in Palo Alto that evening as well. Check the Democracy Now website for more details.

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 11th, 2017 5:53 PM