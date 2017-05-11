top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Democracy Now's Amy Goodman in Santa Cruz
Date Friday May 12
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Bookshop Santa Cruz
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorGoat
Democracy Now's Amy Goodman will be at Bookshop Santa Cruz May 15th at 3pm.

Democracy Now has been on Free Speech TV and Link TV for a few years now. Come and check out one of the few news outlets NOT sponsored by corporate media. The event will be at Bookshop Santa Cruz this Monday, May 15th at 3pm. Then Amy Goodman will speak in Palo Alto that evening as well. Check the Democracy Now website for more details.
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 11th, 2017 5:53 PM
