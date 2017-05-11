top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 6/ 1/2017
Photo-Journalist David Bacon Book Release Party
Date Thursday June 01
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Art Annex - Room 107 (behind the Art Building), Hutchinson Dr, On the UC Davis Main Campus, Davis. Parking available in Lot 10, at the intersection of Hutchinson & Old Davis Rd. $9 fee for parking permit.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSarah Cain
Emailscain [at] cirsinc.org
Phone530-756-6555 ext19
California Institute for Rural Studies is very pleased to host photo-journalist David Bacon, author of the much-anticipated “In the Fields of the North / En los Campos del Norte,” on Thursday, June 1st, from 7-9pm, in the Art Annex, Room 107 (Technocultural Studies Building), on the UC Davis campus.

Bacon will be presenting a slideshow, and sharing stories from the 10 oral histories in the book. There will be time for Q & A, and we will have copies of the book for purchase, which David will be signing. We are excited to also have special guests Dr. Don Villarejo, Founder & Director Emeritus of California Institute for Rural Studies, and Dr. Isao Fujimoto, UCD Professor Emeritus of Human Development & founder of the UCD Asian-American Studies Program at UC Davis, who have both been very influential on his work.

This event is co-sponsored by the UC Davis Department of Cinema and Digital Media, Center for Regional Change, Chicana/o Studies, and the Stories of Solidarity project. FREE & open to the public, light refreshments will be served.

Please RSVP at http://davidbaconbookreleasedavis.bpt.me/ so we can plan accordingly, thank you!
david_bacon_promo_combo_photo.jpg
For more event information:
http://davidbaconbookreleasedavis.bpt.me/
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 11th, 2017 2:03 PM
§Flyer for David Bacon Book Release Party
by Sarah Cain Thursday May 11th, 2017 2:03 PM
sm_david_bacon_book_event_flyer_1000px.jpg
original image (1000x1294)
http://davidbaconbookreleasedavis.bpt.me/
§UC Davis campus map
by Sarah Cain Thursday May 11th, 2017 2:03 PM
campus_map.jpg
http://davidbaconbookreleasedavis.bpt.me/
Add Your Comments
