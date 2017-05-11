California Institute for Rural Studies is very pleased to host photo-journalist David Bacon, author of the much-anticipated “In the Fields of the North / En los Campos del Norte,” on Thursday, June 1st, from 7-9pm, in the Art Annex, Room 107 (Technocultural Studies Building), on the UC Davis campus.
Bacon will be presenting a slideshow, and sharing stories from the 10 oral histories in the book. There will be time for Q & A, and we will have copies of the book for purchase, which David will be signing. We are excited to also have special guests Dr. Don Villarejo, Founder & Director Emeritus of California Institute for Rural Studies, and Dr. Isao Fujimoto, UCD Professor Emeritus of Human Development & founder of the UCD Asian-American Studies Program at UC Davis, who have both been very influential on his work.
This event is co-sponsored by the UC Davis Department of Cinema and Digital Media, Center for Regional Change, Chicana/o Studies, and the Stories of Solidarity project. FREE & open to the public, light refreshments will be served.
Please RSVP at http://davidbaconbookreleasedavis.bpt.me/
so we can plan accordingly, thank you!