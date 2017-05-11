From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Central Valley | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 6/ 1/2017

Photo-Journalist David Bacon Book Release Party Date Thursday June 01 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Art Annex - Room 107 (behind the Art Building), Hutchinson Dr, On the UC Davis Main Campus, Davis. Parking available in Lot 10, at the intersection of Hutchinson & Old Davis Rd. $9 fee for parking permit. Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Sarah Cain Email scain [at] cirsinc.org Phone 530-756-6555 ext19



Bacon will be presenting a slideshow, and sharing stories from the 10 oral histories in the book. There will be time for Q & A, and we will have copies of the book for purchase, which David will be signing. We are excited to also have special guests Dr. Don Villarejo, Founder & Director Emeritus of California Institute for Rural Studies, and Dr. Isao Fujimoto, UCD Professor Emeritus of Human Development & founder of the UCD Asian-American Studies Program at UC Davis, who have both been very influential on his work.



This event is co-sponsored by the UC Davis Department of Cinema and Digital Media, Center for Regional Change, Chicana/o Studies, and the Stories of Solidarity project. FREE & open to the public, light refreshments will be served.



