CODEPINK Mother's Day Peace Walk on the Golden Gate Bridge Date Sunday May 14 Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Golden Gate Bridge (Start on SF or Marin side at noon: Converge in the middle) Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Toby Blome Email ratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net

Our Mother's Day Banner:

"We Will Not Raise Our Children to Kill the Children of Other Mothers!”



As endless U.S. warring wages on, CODEPINK invites all friends and other organizations to join us to reclaim the original purpose of Mother's Day: A global call to put an end to war!



We will also hold a banner for CHELSEA MANNING, whistleblower extraoardinaire, who is expected to be released next week, after 7 years in prison.

http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/05/10/527737904/chelsea-manning-will-leave-a-military-prison-in-one-week

WELCOME HOME CHELSEA - WE LOVE YOU!

Join us in this photo op to support Chelsea’s Homecoming Celebrations! Chelsea will be FREE!



Please help us by making and bringing a sign to demonstrate Alternatives to War.

For Example:

BUILD BRIDGES NOT WAR, BUILD SCHOOLS NOT WAR, BUILD HOSPITALS NOT WAR, HOUSE THE HOMELESS NOT WAR, FEED THE HUNGRY NOT WAR, LOVE NOT WAR, BUILD BRIDGES NOT BOMBS, PEACE NOT DRONES, etc, etc…



[Background]

Just after the U.S. Civil War, Mother's Day was created to unite women of the world to organize and promote peaceful solutions to conflict. (More history of Mother's Day below)

This Mother's Day please join us on our 10th anniversary of walking for peace on Mother’s Day on the Golden Gate Bridge. Bring your mothers and daughters, your sons and fathers, your grandchildren, friends and neighbors to honor our history, and celebrate our passion for PEACE!



Wear pink or come as you are, but come in the spirit of unity for nonviolence.

Bring signs ( 2x3 ft. or smaller)......wooden sticks/poles are permitted, but due to winds, it is often easier to hold signs without poles.



11:45 am: Gather at the SF or Marin end of the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Parking available on all 4 "corners", just remember to take the last exit on hwy 101 as you approach the bridge, or the first exit after you leave the bridge. Arrive early to allow for parking.



Noon: Walk on the eastern walkway from the north or south ends, to converge in the middle for World Peace.



1:30pm Rally on SF side after the bridge walk:

Mike Check Reading of Julia's MOTHER'S DAY PROCLAMATION

Bring your children, your mothers, friends, relatives and your LOVE!



BE GREEN AND CARPOOL

See

Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80

and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).



FMI & carpooling:

Toby,



MORE ON MOTHER'S DAY HISTORY:

In response to the carnage of the Civil War, Julia Ward Howe's 1870 Mother's Day Proclamation declared:

Our sons shall not be taken from us to unlearn

All that we have been able to teach them of charity, mercy and patience.

We, the women of one country, will be too tender of those of another country

To allow our sons to be trained to injure theirs........Disarm, Disarm!



For creative readings of the full Mother's Day Proclamation:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdI1mx9Q3sA

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnwEK_8YxTw



