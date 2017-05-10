top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action
Energy, Transportation and Climate sustainability panel
Date Friday May 12
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Center for Spiritual Living, 1818 Felt St.
Santa Cruz
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPhoenix Dr Now
Dynamic informative sustainability panel conversation re Energy, Transportation and Climate, by an eclectic group of experts and innovators. Presented by Santa Cruz Arts and Technology Festival. And followed by preview of the festival's signature Immersive Multi-Media Theater Experience


ENERGY, TRANSPORTATION & CLIMATE -- Sustainability panel
Fri - 12 May (6:30-9:00 pm) [Center for Spiritual Living, 1818 Felt St]

Tiffany Wise-West - Moderator (Climate Action Coordinator, City of Santa Cruz)

James Richards (CEO Sunbank Solar (compact solar hot water heaters & installation)

Neal Saiki (Inventor; founder Zero Motorcycles; innovation consultant smartpidity.com)

Adley Penner (Bicicletas por la Paz collective, bicycle activist/evangelist & musician from Oakland)

Scott Laskey (Owner Sandbar Solar; the man who put the solar panels on the SC Lighthouse)

Ray Newkirk (Owner The Green Station bio-fuel & electric vehicles; green contractor Outside the Box Builders)
For more event information:
http://www.scatfest.com/panels
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 10th, 2017 11:53 AM
