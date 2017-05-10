Dynamic informative sustainability panel conversation re Energy, Transportation and Climate, by an eclectic group of experts and innovators. Presented by Santa Cruz Arts and Technology Festival. And followed by preview of the festival's signature Immersive Multi-Media Theater Experience





ENERGY, TRANSPORTATION & CLIMATE -- Sustainability panel

Fri - 12 May (6:30-9:00 pm) [Center for Spiritual Living, 1818 Felt St]



Tiffany Wise-West - Moderator (Climate Action Coordinator, City of Santa Cruz)



James Richards (CEO Sunbank Solar (compact solar hot water heaters & installation)



Neal Saiki (Inventor; founder Zero Motorcycles; innovation consultant smartpidity.com)



Adley Penner (Bicicletas por la Paz collective, bicycle activist/evangelist & musician from Oakland)



Scott Laskey (Owner Sandbar Solar; the man who put the solar panels on the SC Lighthouse)



Ray Newkirk (Owner The Green Station bio-fuel & electric vehicles; green contractor Outside the Box Builders)



http://www.scatfest.com/panels For more event information:

