Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action
Water, Agriculture & Permaculture panel discussion
Date Thursday May 11
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Museum of Art & History Auditorium
Santa Cruz
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPhoenix Dr Now
Dynamic informative panel conversation re Water, Agriculture and Permaculture by an eclectic group of experts representing various sectors of agricultural endeavor. At Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History 11 May, 6:30-9 pm. Presented by the Santa Cruz Arts and Technology Festival.

Daniel Robin - Moderator
(Managing Partner In3 Group impact and renewables finance)

Dr. Russ Spear
(W. Coast Representative and Explainer-in-Chief Voices of Water for Climate & New Water Paradigm Management LLC)

Angus Mills
(COO of Coast Bio and Owner/Founder of Liquid Biotech, grower for WAMM -- Wo/men's Alliance for Medical Marijuana)

Gerasimos Christoforatos
(Owner AquaBiotic Systems aquaponics with applied permaculture design)

Doniga Feliz Markegard
(Owner/operator Markegard Family Grass-Fed LLC, begun in 2006, raising grass-fed beef, lamb, pastured pork and dairy on some 8,000 acres)

WATER, AGRICULTURE & PERMACULTURE
Thur - 11 May (6:30-9:00 pm)
[Museum of Art & History Auditorium]

http://www.santacruztechbeat.com/2017/05/03/santa-cruz-arts-technology-festival-announces-panel-series/
For more event information:
http://www.scatfest.com/panels
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 10th, 2017 10:00 AM
§Speaker biographies and resources to further this conversation
by Daniel Robin Wednesday May 10th, 2017 12:42 PM
For further information, and to join the conversation online visit either the In3 Finance blog (http://www.in3finance.com/panel-discussion-water-ag-and-permaculture) or LinkedIn group post https://www.linkedin.com/groups/2390505/2390505-6268121168151216128

Best,
Daniel
http://www.in3finance.com/panel-discussion...
