Dynamic informative panel conversation re Arts, Tech & Education by an eclectic group of experts representing education institutions, students and commerce. Presented by Santa Cruz Arts & Technology Festival.
G Craig Hobbs - Moderator
(Professor of Arts & Media San Jose State, head of CADRE Media Lab; producer of Paseo Public Prototyping Festival in San Jose)
Sasha Jaffarove
(High school student, inventor of cave exploring/mapping robots)
Zachary Roberts
(Principal Gateway School; founder Santa Cruz MiniMaker Faire)
Arianna Feldman
(Artist/maker, founder Subverse Industries -- emerging tech fashions)
Payson McNett
(Professor of art & tech Cabrillo College, coordinator Cabrillo Fab Lab)
Wed - 10 May (6:30-9:00 pm) Admission $10
[Museum of Art & History Auditorium]
Santa Cruz TECH BEAT article: http://www.santacruztechbeat.com/2017/05/03/santa-cruz-arts-technology-festival-announces-panel-series/