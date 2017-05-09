From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 5/10/2017

Arts, Tech & Education Panel Discussion Date Wednesday May 10 Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Museum of Art & History Auditorium

Santa Cruz Event Type Panel Discussion Organizer/Author Phoenix Dr Now



G Craig Hobbs - Moderator

(Professor of Arts & Media San Jose State, head of CADRE Media Lab; producer of Paseo Public Prototyping Festival in San Jose)



Sasha Jaffarove

(High school student, inventor of cave exploring/mapping robots)



Zachary Roberts

(Principal Gateway School; founder Santa Cruz MiniMaker Faire)



Arianna Feldman

(Artist/maker, founder Subverse Industries -- emerging tech fashions)



Payson McNett

(Professor of art & tech Cabrillo College, coordinator Cabrillo Fab Lab)



ARTS, TECH & EDUCATION

Wed - 10 May (6:30-9:00 pm) Admission $10

[Museum of Art & History Auditorium]



Santa Cruz TECH BEAT article:

http://www.scatfest.com/panels