Arts, Tech & Education Panel Discussion
Date Wednesday May 10
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Museum of Art & History Auditorium
Santa Cruz
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPhoenix Dr Now
Dynamic informative panel conversation re Arts, Tech & Education by an eclectic group of experts representing education institutions, students and commerce. Presented by Santa Cruz Arts & Technology Festival.

G Craig Hobbs - Moderator
(Professor of Arts & Media San Jose State, head of CADRE Media Lab; producer of Paseo Public Prototyping Festival in San Jose)

Sasha Jaffarove
(High school student, inventor of cave exploring/mapping robots)

Zachary Roberts
(Principal Gateway School; founder Santa Cruz MiniMaker Faire)

Arianna Feldman
(Artist/maker, founder Subverse Industries -- emerging tech fashions)

Payson McNett
(Professor of art & tech Cabrillo College, coordinator Cabrillo Fab Lab)

ARTS, TECH & EDUCATION
Wed - 10 May (6:30-9:00 pm) Admission $10
[Museum of Art & History Auditorium]

Santa Cruz TECH BEAT article:
http://www.santacruztechbeat.com/2017/05/03/santa-cruz-arts-technology-festival-announces-panel-series/
sm_steam_lecturesepia.jpg
original image (2125x1402)
For more event information:
http://www.scatfest.com/panels
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 9th, 2017 11:36 PM
Add Your Comments
