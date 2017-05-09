|
UESF Teachers/Staff Demand Living Wages at SFUSD Board-Housing Costs Driving Teachers Out
Hundreds of UESF teacher and staff rallied on May 9, 2017 at the SFUSD to demand living wages, an 18% wage increase over 3 years and proper staffing.
Hundreds of teachers and staff rallied on May 9, 2017 before the San Francisco Unified School District to demand living wages and an 18% wage increase in their upcoming contract fight. They were also protesting the lack of proper staffing for special education students. Teachers also discussed the role of charters and privatization of public education.
UESF teachers and staff can no longer afford to live in San Francisco
Teachers cannot afford to raise families in San Francisco
UESF teachers are growing angry about their poor wages.
Students will be hurt as hundreds of teachers are forced out of San Francisco
SEIU 1021 staff had a banner.
More and more UESF teachers are becoming homeless due to low wages and the control of San Francisco by speculators and developers that run the City and the politicians.