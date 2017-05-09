top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
UESF Teachers/Staff Demand Living Wages at SFUSD Board-Housing Costs Driving Teachers Out
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday May 9th, 2017 8:52 PM
Hundreds of UESF teacher and staff rallied on May 9, 2017 at the SFUSD to demand living wages, an 18% wage increase over 3 years and proper staffing.
sm_uesf_defend_pub_ed5-9-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UESF Teachers & Staff Demand Living Wages at SFUSD Board-Housing Costs Driving Teachers Out Of SF
Hundreds of teachers and staff rallied on May 9, 2017 before the San Francisco Unified School District to demand living wages and an 18% wage increase in their upcoming contract fight. They were also protesting the lack of proper staffing for special education students. Teachers also discussed the role of charters and privatization of public education.
Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYlA1GTeOzY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itkYO_iW14c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yfhX9DrJck
http://www.sfchronicle.com/news/article/Low-pay-high-SF-housing-costs-equal-1-homeless-11130936.php
http://www.sfchronicle.com/news/article/No-progress-seen-on-housing-crunch-for-SF-teachers-11079128.php
http://www.sfexaminer.com/sfs-neediest-schools-hire-teachers-online-based-program/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/MKPYWStYUeM
§Sanctuary City But Not For Teachers
by Labor Video Project Tuesday May 9th, 2017 8:52 PM
sm_uesf_sanctuary_cith_but_not_for_teachers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UESF teachers and staff can no longer afford to live in San Francisco
https://youtu.be/MKPYWStYUeM
§Teacher With Son
by Labor Video Project Tuesday May 9th, 2017 8:52 PM
sm_uesf_father_with_son_5-9-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers cannot afford to raise families in San Francisco
https://youtu.be/MKPYWStYUeM
§Teachers Are Fed Up With Poverty Wages
by Labor Video Project Tuesday May 9th, 2017 8:52 PM
sm_uesf_teeachers_with_signs5-9-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UESF teachers are growing angry about their poor wages.
https://youtu.be/MKPYWStYUeM
§Students Need Teachers and Teachers Need Living Wages
by Labor Video Project Tuesday May 9th, 2017 8:52 PM
sm_uesf_students_need_teachers5-9-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Students will be hurt as hundreds of teachers are forced out of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/MKPYWStYUeM
§SEIU 1021 School Staff Joined With Banner
by Labor Video Project Tuesday May 9th, 2017 8:52 PM
sm_uesf_seiu_1021_school_workers_rising_up5-9-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 staff had a banner.
https://youtu.be/MKPYWStYUeM
§Teaching While Homeless
by Labor Video Project Tuesday May 9th, 2017 8:52 PM
sm_uesf_teaching_while_homeless5-9-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
More and more UESF teachers are becoming homeless due to low wages and the control of San Francisco by speculators and developers that run the City and the politicians.
https://youtu.be/MKPYWStYUeM
Add Your Comments
