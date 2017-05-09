From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Tuesday May 9th, 2017 8:52 PM Hundreds of UESF teacher and staff rallied on May 9, 2017 at the SFUSD to demand living wages, an 18% wage increase over 3 years and proper staffing.

Hundreds of teachers and staff rallied on May 9, 2017 before the San Francisco Unified School District to demand living wages and an 18% wage increase in their upcoming contract fight. They were also protesting the lack of proper staffing for special education students. Teachers also discussed the role of charters and privatization of public education.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYlA1GTeOzY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itkYO_iW14c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yfhX9DrJck

http://www.sfchronicle.com/news/article/Low-pay-high-SF-housing-costs-equal-1-homeless-11130936.php

http://www.sfchronicle.com/news/article/No-progress-seen-on-housing-crunch-for-SF-teachers-11079128.php

http://www.sfexaminer.com/sfs-neediest-schools-hire-teachers-online-based-program/

Additional media:Production of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/MKPYWStYUeM

UESF teachers and staff can no longer afford to live in San Francisco

Teachers cannot afford to raise families in San Francisco

UESF teachers are growing angry about their poor wages.

Students will be hurt as hundreds of teachers are forced out of San Francisco

SEIU 1021 staff had a banner.

More and more UESF teachers are becoming homeless due to low wages and the control of San Francisco by speculators and developers that run the City and the politicians.