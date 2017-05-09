From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Radical Healing: Anti-Capitalist Perspectives on "Mental" Health
Sunday May 14
1:30 PM
4:30 PM
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Other
|Santa Cruz Medic Collective
This event will be facilitated and led by Truth and Taylore of the Caldera Health Collective. We plan to name the philosophical, institutional, and interpersonal conditions that can interfere with our capacity to care for ourselves and one another. We will share ideas for dismantling these obstacles and identify tools for carving new pathways based on self-determination and mutual aid.
Possible topics include: Capitalism & Cortisol, CPTSD, Poly-Vagal Theory,Dissociation & Panic, Trauma-informed Practices, Emotional First-Aid, Community Support Strategies, and Nervous System Restoratives & Plant Allies.