From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Radical Healing: Anti-Capitalist Perspectives on "Mental" Health
Date Sunday May 14
Time 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Medic Collective
This event will be facilitated and led by Truth and Taylore of the Caldera Health Collective. We plan to name the philosophical, institutional, and interpersonal conditions that can interfere with our capacity to care for ourselves and one another. We will share ideas for dismantling these obstacles and identify tools for carving new pathways based on self-determination and mutual aid.

Possible topics include: Capitalism & Cortisol, CPTSD, Poly-Vagal Theory,Dissociation & Panic, Trauma-informed Practices, Emotional First-Aid, Community Support Strategies, and Nervous System Restoratives & Plant Allies.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2262637178...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 9th, 2017 2:23 PM
