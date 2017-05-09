From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 5/ 9/2017

Decolonize Napa High - Remove the Indian mascot Date Tuesday May 09 Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Napa Valley Unified School District

2425 Jefferson St, Napa, California 94558 Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Save Sacred Sites



For several months the mascot committee/task force deliberated the appropriateness of the Indian Mascot and recommended the mascots removal.



When: Thursday, May 9, 2017 @ 6 pm - Committe Recommendation/Public Comment Meeting 2 (Meeting 1 took place on April 6, 2017)



Where: 2425 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558, In the Auditorium



Anyone wishing to speak during public comment must submit a speaker card. Please keep your comments short/considerate of time. Thank you kindly.

----------------------------------------------

On October 21, 2015, Sacred Sites Protection and Rights of Indigenous Tribes (SSPRIT), addressed Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) requesting the removal of the Indian Mascot at Napa High School. In response NVUSD Superintendent, Patrick Sweeney announced the district would create a task force made up of people with different perspectives. The task force or mascot committee, is comprised of Napa High School Alumni, NVUSD staff, administrators, student leaders, local Native American advocates and SSPRIT. For several months the committee has deliberated the appropriateness of the Indian Mascot and will be recommending the mascots removal. The committee recommendation will be shared with the NVUSD’s Board of Education during the districts monthly board meeting.



SSPRIT has successfully advocated for removals of Native American Mascots in public schools and has provided continuing education for students and professional development for educators in districts undergoing Native American mascot transitions. Advised by SSPRIT in February of 2014, Vallejo City Unified School District voted unanimously to remove the Apache mascot at Vallejo High School; consequently removing the Chieftans mascot at Solano Middle School. In February of 2015, John Swett Unified School District (JSUSD) in Crockett, CA, removed the Indian mascot at John Swett High School under advisement from SSPRIT.



Read More at:

https://ssprit.wordpress.com/2017/03/01/committee-to-recommend-removal-of-indian-mascot-at-napa-high-school/





SSPRIT:

http://www.ssprit.wordpress.com

http://www.facebook.com/save.sacredsites.1

------------------------------------------------------------

Public comment at Napa High School (Part 1 - April 6, 2017), was a hostile environment. The racism was palpable!!!



Several Napa High School students spoke eloquently in favor for the removal of the mascot. We would like to send a very special thank you to the youth for their courage & bravery!



Thank You to:

Kalpulli Anahuak

Xulio Soriano - Dignity Walkers

Phil Mehas - ACLU

Hakeem Brown - NAACP

Morgan Lindsey Hannigan - Democratic Delegate of Solano County

Al Osorio - Brown Berets

Indigenous Allies - Life & Michelle Gibson and Molly Batchelder



