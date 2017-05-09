top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
$41.00 donated in past month
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 5/ 9/2017
Decolonize Napa High - Remove the Indian mascot
Date Tuesday May 09
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Napa Valley Unified School District
2425 Jefferson St, Napa, California 94558
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSave Sacred Sites
Support the removal of the Indian Mascot at Napa High School! Join SSPRIT on May 9, 2017 for public comment regarding the Mascot Committee recommendation.

For several months the mascot committee/task force deliberated the appropriateness of the Indian Mascot and recommended the mascots removal.

When: Thursday, May 9, 2017 @ 6 pm - Committe Recommendation/Public Comment Meeting 2 (Meeting 1 took place on April 6, 2017)

Where: 2425 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558, In the Auditorium

Anyone wishing to speak during public comment must submit a speaker card. Please keep your comments short/considerate of time. Thank you kindly.
----------------------------------------------
On October 21, 2015, Sacred Sites Protection and Rights of Indigenous Tribes (SSPRIT), addressed Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) requesting the removal of the Indian Mascot at Napa High School. In response NVUSD Superintendent, Patrick Sweeney announced the district would create a task force made up of people with different perspectives. The task force or mascot committee, is comprised of Napa High School Alumni, NVUSD staff, administrators, student leaders, local Native American advocates and SSPRIT. For several months the committee has deliberated the appropriateness of the Indian Mascot and will be recommending the mascots removal. The committee recommendation will be shared with the NVUSD’s Board of Education during the districts monthly board meeting.

SSPRIT has successfully advocated for removals of Native American Mascots in public schools and has provided continuing education for students and professional development for educators in districts undergoing Native American mascot transitions. Advised by SSPRIT in February of 2014, Vallejo City Unified School District voted unanimously to remove the Apache mascot at Vallejo High School; consequently removing the Chieftans mascot at Solano Middle School. In February of 2015, John Swett Unified School District (JSUSD) in Crockett, CA, removed the Indian mascot at John Swett High School under advisement from SSPRIT.

Read More at:
https://ssprit.wordpress.com/2017/03/01/committee-to-recommend-removal-of-indian-mascot-at-napa-high-school/


SSPRIT:
http://www.ssprit.wordpress.com
http://www.facebook.com/save.sacredsites.1
------------------------------------------------------------
Public comment at Napa High School (Part 1 - April 6, 2017), was a hostile environment. The racism was palpable!!!

Several Napa High School students spoke eloquently in favor for the removal of the mascot. We would like to send a very special thank you to the youth for their courage & bravery!

Thank You to:
Kalpulli Anahuak
Xulio Soriano - Dignity Walkers
Phil Mehas - ACLU
Hakeem Brown - NAACP
Morgan Lindsey Hannigan - Democratic Delegate of Solano County
Al Osorio - Brown Berets
Indigenous Allies - Life & Michelle Gibson and Molly Batchelder

Thank you for always being there for us! See you May 9th!
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1924525307...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 9th, 2017 2:06 PM
Add Your Comments
