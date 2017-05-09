Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
Korea on the Brink?
Perspectives on the Korea Crisis.
US/Korea relations are now on the brink of open conflict, "Two trains headed for a collision." This presentation will look at the situation from a historical and global geopolitical perspective, and evaluate possibilities for both peace and war, as South Korea transitions to a new leader, North Korea persists in keeping its arsenal, and the US pendulates from "Strategic Patience" to "Tactical Impatience" and "Deadly Bluster.” Speaker is a Visiting Scholar and Journalist on Korea.
Sun, May 14, 2017: 10:30am to 12 noon
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML
