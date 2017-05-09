top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 5/14/2017
Korea on the Brink? Perspectives on the Korea Crisis.
Date Sunday May 14
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E. Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

Korea on the Brink? 
Perspectives on the Korea Crisis.
 
US/Korea relations are now on the brink of open conflict, "Two trains headed for a collision." This presentation will look at the situation from a historical and global geopolitical perspective, and evaluate possibilities for both peace and war, as South Korea transitions to a new leader, North Korea persists in keeping its arsenal, and the US pendulates from "Strategic Patience" to "Tactical Impatience" and "Deadly Bluster.” Speaker is a Visiting Scholar and Journalist on Korea.

Sun, May 14, 2017: 10:30am to 12 noon
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML

About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
icss-fly-2017-05-14-korea-1.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (424.3kb)
For more event information:
http://icssmarx.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 9th, 2017 10:18 AM
Add Your Comments
