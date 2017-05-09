From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 5/14/2017

Korea on the Brink? Perspectives on the Korea Crisis. Date Sunday May 14 Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library

6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

(just North of Alcatraz Ave.) Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Eugene E. Ruyle Email cuyleruyle [at] mac.com Phone 510-332-3865



Korea on the Brink?

Perspectives on the Korea Crisis.



US/Korea relations are now on the brink of open conflict, "Two trains headed for a collision." This presentation will look at the situation from a historical and global geopolitical perspective, and evaluate possibilities for both peace and war, as South Korea transitions to a new leader, North Korea persists in keeping its arsenal, and the US pendulates from "Strategic Patience" to "Tactical Impatience" and "Deadly Bluster.” Speaker is a Visiting Scholar and Journalist on Korea.



Sun, May 14, 2017: 10:30am to 12 noon

Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library

6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)

FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.



For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,

Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email:

For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org

Sunday Morning at the Marxist LibraryKorea on the Brink?Perspectives on the Korea Crisis.US/Korea relations are now on the brink of open conflict, "Two trains headed for a collision." This presentation will look at the situation from a historical and global geopolitical perspective, and evaluate possibilities for both peace and war, as South Korea transitions to a new leader, North Korea persists in keeping its arsenal, and the US pendulates from "Strategic Patience" to "Tactical Impatience" and "Deadly Bluster.” Speaker is a Visiting Scholar and Journalist on Korea.Sun, May 14, 2017: 10:30am to 12 noonNiebyl-Proctor Marxist Library6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPMLAbout Sunday Morning at the Marxist LibraryA weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org



Download PDF (424.3kb)

http://icssmarx.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 9th, 2017 10:18 AM