The forum will look at the growing confrontation between the US and Russia and what is behind this growing threat of world war and the media hysteria about Russia. Panel: Charles Wright, Retired Professor Chico State University; Tony D'Agostino, Professor SFSCU; Russian History by Steve Zeltzer, KPFA WorkWeek Radio & United Public Workers For Action. Q&A follows.Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee, Work-Week Radio, & United Public Workers For ActionSuggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.Wheelchair accessible.More Info: 415-282-1908 or visit http://www.upwa.info For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

