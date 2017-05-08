The forum will look at the growing confrontation between the US and Russia and what is behind this growing threat of world war and the media hysteria about Russia. Panel: Charles Wright, Retired Professor Chico State University; Tony D'Agostino, Professor SFSCU; Russian History by Steve Zeltzer, KPFA WorkWeek Radio & United Public Workers For Action. Q&A follows.
Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee, Work-Week Radio, & United Public Workers For Action
Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Wheelchair accessible.
More Info: 415-282-1908 or visit http://www.upwa.info
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to: bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to: http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html