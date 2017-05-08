top
East Bay | Anti-War
Public Forum: Russia, The US, Trump, Putin, & The Danger of World War
Date Saturday May 27
Time 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSteve Zeltzer
The forum will look at the growing confrontation between the US and Russia and what is behind this growing threat of world war and the media hysteria about Russia. Panel: Charles Wright, Retired Professor Chico State University; Tony D'Agostino, Professor SFSCU; Russian History by Steve Zeltzer, KPFA WorkWeek Radio & United Public Workers For Action. Q&A follows.

Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee, Work-Week Radio, & United Public Workers For Action
Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Wheelchair accessible.

More Info: 415-282-1908 or visit http://www.upwa.info

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
us_vs_russia.png
Added to the calendar on Monday May 8th, 2017 11:07 PM
