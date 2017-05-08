From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Peninsula | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 5/17/2017

Les Leopold, author of Runaway Inequality: An Activist’s Guide to Economic Justice, will lead an interactive discussion on how to build a cross-movement alliance (labor, environment, Black Lives Matter, healthcare for all, immigration reform, etc), showing how runaway inequality links us all together.



Wednesday evening, May 17

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City

2124 Brewster Ave., RWC

7:30 pm — Doors open, cookies & coffee/tea

8:00 pm — Talk starts



The event is FREE, but registration is required. Go to



Director of the New York-based Labor Institute, Les Leopold’s previous work examined how Wall Street has revolutionized the economy, impacting the shop floor, the community and our natural world. Salon.com says: “Runaway Inequality doesn’t just explain where the U.S. economy went wrong; it also explains how American citizens can organize to get it back on track."

Copies of Runaway Inequality will be for sale at the event for $10. They are also available in paperback and Kindle editions at Amazon.com.



More information about Les Leopold's work is at



Sponsored by the Social Action Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City.



