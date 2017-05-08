May 17: Reversing Runway Inequality – and What to Do About It
Les Leopold, author of Runaway Inequality: An Activist’s Guide to Economic Justice, will lead an interactive discussion on how to build a cross-movement alliance (labor, environment, Black Lives Matter, healthcare for all, immigration reform, etc), showing how runaway inequality links us all together.
Wednesday evening, May 17
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City
2124 Brewster Ave., RWC
7:30 pm — Doors open, cookies & coffee/tea
8:00 pm — Talk starts
The event is FREE, but registration is required. Go to https://e.sparxo.com/RunawayInequalityRedwoodCity
Director of the New York-based Labor Institute, Les Leopold’s previous work examined how Wall Street has revolutionized the economy, impacting the shop floor, the community and our natural world. Salon.com says: “Runaway Inequality doesn’t just explain where the U.S. economy went wrong; it also explains how American citizens can organize to get it back on track."
Copies of Runaway Inequality will be for sale at the event for $10. They are also available in paperback and Kindle editions at Amazon.com.
More information about Les Leopold's work is at http://www.runawayinequality.org
.
Sponsored by the Social Action Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City.
From May 18 – 20, Les Leopold will also be appearing in Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Berkeley and Alameda. See link for info on other locations: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xwAtMH0JjbuyXD8G4fvLptE0li4BxSZClxM_UHdNJ2U/edit?ts=590bd1ae