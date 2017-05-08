top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
Global Antifa: No Pasaran to Nazi Scum!
by GLOBAL AFA
Monday May 8th, 2017 3:20 PM
The ranqid zombie of hate, professional bigot Pamela Geller, has cried her poor little undead eyes out at her dear neo-fascist comrade Marine Le Pen losing bigly at the French elections, without shedding a tear for the victims of the genocidal racism resulting from the forefathers of the FN. Taking to the spirits like a woman possessed, the trump-supporting ogre suffered a formidable stake through the heart when the results were announced and the fascist dinosaur was well and truly beaten at the French polls, despite low turn-out from disillusioned voters.


sm_gellermonster.jpg
original image (830x555)
#ALERTA #ANTIFA: #FASCIST WET DREAMS: @igd_news @submedia @missduffyAFA @JLRFB @slatukip

According to sourpuss Geller, "France Is Finished, having "surrendered": -


http://pamelageller.com/2017/05/france-surrenders-macron-pummels-le-pen.html/


"France has chosen to go quietly into the cold, dark night. They voted for submission over freedom. France is finished".

Across the pond, in the dead of night, her violent criminal protege Stephen Yaxley-Lennon was deep in the throes of self-denial, convincing himself between snorts of cocaine that the Forth Reich was merely delayed and not dead on arrival. Sticking pins in a mouldy old Tesco's brioche failed to stop Emmanuel Macron from romping home in the Stop Fascism Handicap despite the best collaborative efforts of Donald Trump, Breitbart, the Daily Mail, and Rupert Murdoch.

For months, the convicted wifebeater and violent police assaulter had tweeted that women would all but disappear from France and law and order would be no more, if Le Penis failed to become president. Powerless to stop the inevitable, Tommy Robinson, as the diminuitive little idiot calls himself (stealing the name TR from a dead football hooligan), Tommy has spent the last few months turning up after dark, fangs out, stalking every single journalist who dared to write disagreeable words about him, putting his love of free speech on hold when it suits him.

The former BNP member and EDL leader pretends he gives a damn about women's rights despite being famously jailed for beating up his partner Jenna Vowles and kicking a policeman violently in the head, and yet campaigns politically on a law and order ticket.

Whilst all sane, decent and honest people do not wish harm on others, middle-class pretender and tanning salon owner Yaxley-Lennon showed his utter contempt for human decency by wishing a future of ISIS terrorist carnage upon France, infidelically flaccid pork sword in hand, prematurely dampening his copy of Mein Kampf whilst struggling to get an erection, tweeting out his deadly dreams suggestively to ISIS that further ISIS terrorist casualties in France (or "Jihad") will get Marine elected in the next French election.

https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/861287928756088832

“Le pen got 20 million votes, after another 5 yrs of jihad she's gonna win next time https://t.co/u3TARlhiJk

While his idol, dear old Adolf was a failed artist, former soccer thug in-chief Yaxo lends his name to the poison pen of Pamela Geller, his own illiterate, coke-addled rantings at the scene of the recent Westminster terror attack proving why he requires a ghostwriter to (le) pen his hate.

All across the world, the extreme rightwing From Putin to KKK white supremacists and the so-called "Based Stick Man" have been weeping tears of failure onto social media, knowing that when Trump is finally impeached, their "Great White Hope" will fall crashing to the canvas, and with it, any hope of a white supremacist takeover. Forlorn neo-nazi hopes riding heavily on Marine Le Pen "doing a Trump", well and truly detached from reality, the would-be Hitlers, Francos and Mussolinis of the Alt-Wrong world allowed themselves to get inebriated on their own hype.

Coming from a Jewish background, Ms Geller should be well aware of the reasons why a neo-nazi political party set up by SS veterans and Vichy France traitors will never in a million, trillion, zillion years conquer France. And she has the "De Gall" to label anti-fascists "traitors". Instead of castigating those who oppose her hatred, the hissy-fit Queen of Bile should examine her own traitorous conscience, asking herself why she is ready to betray her minority faith background to curry favour with white supremacists and Adolf Hitler lovers, in order to gain notoriety.

France's Jewish population were rounded up and sent to concentration camps by the very French officials who established the FN, a crucial fact recently denied by Marine Le Pen.

Like LePen herself, terrorist cheerleaders Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and Pamela Geller are shameful beyond belief.

NO PASARAN TO NAZI SCUM!!!

GLOBAL ANTIFA
§
by GLOBAL AFA Monday May 8th, 2017 3:20 PM
sm_tommyrobinsonlepen.jpg
original image (819x509)
§
by GLOBAL AFA Monday May 8th, 2017 3:20 PM
sm_antifa.jpg
original image (1463x1600)
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code