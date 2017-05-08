Emory Douglas, former Minister of Culture of the Black Panther Party, accepted an invitation to meet with autonomous indigenous Zapatista communities in Chiapas, Mexico. Zapantera Negra is the result of their encounter. It unites the bold aesthetics, revolutionary dreams and dignified declarations of two leading movements that redefine emancipatory politics in the 20th and 21st centuries.



Black Panther and Zapatista artists were born into a centuries-long struggle against racial capitalism and colonialism, state repression and international war and plunder. Not only did these two movements offer the world an enduring image of freedom and dignified rebellion, they did so with rebellious style, placing culture and aesthetics at the forefront of political life.



A powerful elixir of hope and determination, Zapantera Negra provides a galvanizing presentation of interviews, militant artwork and original documents from the struggle of these two movements for dignity and liberation.

