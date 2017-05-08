top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 5/11/2017
Zapantera Negra Book Party & Signing
Date Thursday May 11
Time 7:00 PM - 4:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorMARY ANN TENUTO
Emory Douglas, former Minister of Culture of the Black Panther Party, accepted an invitation to meet with autonomous indigenous Zapatista communities in Chiapas, Mexico. Zapantera Negra is the result of their encounter. It unites the bold aesthetics, revolutionary dreams and dignified declarations of two leading movements that redefine emancipatory politics in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Black Panther and Zapatista artists were born into a centuries-long struggle against racial capitalism and colonialism, state repression and international war and plunder. Not only did these two movements offer the world an enduring image of freedom and dignified rebellion, they did so with rebellious style, placing culture and aesthetics at the forefront of political life.

A powerful elixir of hope and determination, Zapantera Negra provides a galvanizing presentation of interviews, militant artwork and original documents from the struggle of these two movements for dignity and liberation.
sm_zapantera_negra.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/6592101476...
Added to the calendar on Monday May 8th, 2017 9:01 AM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code