Screening of Sunú for March Against Monsanto Date Thursday May 18 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Arlene Francis Center for Spirit, Art and Politics

99 W. 6th St.

Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Event Type Screening Organizer/Author Occupy Sonoma County Email http://occupysonomacounty.org/contact-form Phone 707-877-6650

An Occupy Sonoma County

March Against Monsanto Screening of



Sunú - a documentary film about the struggle of Mexican farmers to grow traditional non-gmo corn



Thursday, May 18, 7-9 PM.

Arlene Francis Center, 99 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa 95401



Free with donations welcome

Pay-What-You-Can Plant Sale and Free Seed Exchange (bring your extra seeds to share)



The birthplace of corn is central Mexico, where it is known as maize. Maize has deep spiritual and cultural value for the people of Mexico. Now maize and the values it represents are under attack by the corporate scoundrel, Monsanto.



The award-winning, internationally acclaimed movie SUNÚ documents this struggle.



“Corn is a way of being, an identity embodied by the indigenous people and by the farming communities of Mexico”, from the movie SUNÚ.



Learn how this treasure is threatened and could be lost for all time.



This event is part of the global March Against Monsanto - a call to action with 3.5 million people participating in 600 protests internationally aimed at informing the public about the long-term health risks of genetically modified foods.



For more info:

Arlene Francis Center 707-528-3009, Occupy Sonoma County 707-877-6650, or go to OccupySonomaCounty.org.



Join the Facebook event page at



707-877-6650

http://OccupySonomaCounty.org



http://www.facebook.com/OccupySonomaCounty

https://twitter.com/OcSoCo

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmJoCP-ePUTPWNgHZwtBelg



