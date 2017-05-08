top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
$41.00 donated in past month
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 5/18/2017
Screening of Sunú for March Against Monsanto
Date Thursday May 18
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Arlene Francis Center for Spirit, Art and Politics
99 W. 6th St.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOccupy Sonoma County
Emailhttp://occupysonomacounty.org/contact-form
Phone707-877-6650
Arlene Francis Center for Spirit, Art and Politics Presents
An Occupy Sonoma County
March Against Monsanto Screening of

Sunú - a documentary film about the struggle of Mexican farmers to grow traditional non-gmo corn

Thursday, May 18, 7-9 PM.
Arlene Francis Center, 99 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa 95401

Free with donations welcome
Pay-What-You-Can Plant Sale and Free Seed Exchange (bring your extra seeds to share)

The birthplace of corn is central Mexico, where it is known as maize. Maize has deep spiritual and cultural value for the people of Mexico. Now maize and the values it represents are under attack by the corporate scoundrel, Monsanto.

The award-winning, internationally acclaimed movie SUNÚ documents this struggle.

“Corn is a way of being, an identity embodied by the indigenous people and by the farming communities of Mexico”, from the movie SUNÚ.

Learn how this treasure is threatened and could be lost for all time.

This event is part of the global March Against Monsanto - a call to action with 3.5 million people participating in 600 protests internationally aimed at informing the public about the long-term health risks of genetically modified foods.

For more info:
Arlene Francis Center 707-528-3009, Occupy Sonoma County 707-877-6650, or go to OccupySonomaCounty.org.

Join the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1897981757132268/

707-877-6650
http://OccupySonomaCounty.org
http://OccupySonomaCounty.org/es (en español)
http://www.facebook.com/OccupySonomaCounty
https://twitter.com/OcSoCo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmJoCP-ePUTPWNgHZwtBelg

Occupy Sonoma County embraces the egalitarian, deep democracy principles of the Occupy Movement with a regional strategy for effectively organizing county-wide social justice campaigns that are globally relevant.
For more event information:
http://occupysonomacounty.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday May 8th, 2017 3:11 AM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
