Arlene Francis Center for Spirit, Art and Politics Presents
An Occupy Sonoma County
March Against Monsanto Screening of
Sunú - a documentary film about the struggle of Mexican farmers to grow traditional non-gmo corn
Thursday, May 18, 7-9 PM.
Arlene Francis Center, 99 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa 95401
Free with donations welcome
Pay-What-You-Can Plant Sale and Free Seed Exchange (bring your extra seeds to share)
The birthplace of corn is central Mexico, where it is known as maize. Maize has deep spiritual and cultural value for the people of Mexico. Now maize and the values it represents are under attack by the corporate scoundrel, Monsanto.
The award-winning, internationally acclaimed movie SUNÚ documents this struggle.
“Corn is a way of being, an identity embodied by the indigenous people and by the farming communities of Mexico”, from the movie SUNÚ.
Learn how this treasure is threatened and could be lost for all time.
This event is part of the global March Against Monsanto - a call to action with 3.5 million people participating in 600 protests internationally aimed at informing the public about the long-term health risks of genetically modified foods.
For more info:
Arlene Francis Center 707-528-3009, Occupy Sonoma County 707-877-6650, or go to OccupySonomaCounty.org.
Join the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1897981757132268/
707-877-6650 http://OccupySonomaCounty.org http://OccupySonomaCounty.org/es
(en español) http://www.facebook.com/OccupySonomaCounty https://twitter.com/OcSoCo https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmJoCP-ePUTPWNgHZwtBelg
Occupy Sonoma County embraces the egalitarian, deep democracy principles of the Occupy Movement with a regional strategy for effectively organizing county-wide social justice campaigns that are globally relevant.