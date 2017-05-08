From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 5/13/2017

Santa Cruz Arts & Technology Festival Date Saturday May 13 Time 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Center for Spiritual Living

1818 Felt St. (off 17th, near Swim Center)

Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Event Type Other Organizer/Author Phoenix Dr Now

Inspiring Innovations and Sustainable Solutions



"The colorful Santa Cruz Arts Tech Festival with the most talented artist-activists in the field" --- Carole Illouz-Thompson



Stephen Kent - Bicicletas por la Paz - Konu - Luminescent Grand



Indie Music Marketing Workshop - 1 pm



Exhibits, Music, Art - Noon to 6:30



Immersive Multi-Media Theater Experience - 7-9 pm



VR - ROBOTS - DRONES

DIY Maker Toys and Tools

Interactive Games

Light Art Exhibit

Electric Vehicles

Music-Music-Music

Visionary Art

Steampunk Fashion Contest

Circus Arts

original image (850x656)

http://www.scatfest.com For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday May 8th, 2017 2:09 AM