From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Arts & Technology Festival
Date Saturday May 13
Time 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Center for Spiritual Living
1818 Felt St. (off 17th, near Swim Center)
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorPhoenix Dr Now
Santa Cruz Arts and Technology Festival
Inspiring Innovations and Sustainable Solutions

"The colorful Santa Cruz Arts Tech Festival with the most talented artist-activists in the field" --- Carole Illouz-Thompson

Stephen Kent - Bicicletas por la Paz - Konu - Luminescent Grand

Indie Music Marketing Workshop - 1 pm

Exhibits, Music, Art - Noon to 6:30

Immersive Multi-Media Theater Experience - 7-9 pm

VR - ROBOTS - DRONES
DIY Maker Toys and Tools
Interactive Games
Light Art Exhibit
Electric Vehicles
Music-Music-Music
Visionary Art
Steampunk Fashion Contest
Circus Arts
TICKETS and INFO - http://www.scatfest.com
sm_scartstechmultimedia.jpg
original image (850x656)
For more event information:
http://www.scatfest.com
Added to the calendar on Monday May 8th, 2017 2:09 AM
Add Your Comments
