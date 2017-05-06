Emerging Arts Professionals San Francisco Bay Area (EAP) is excited to announce our 7th annual convening: Emergence 2017: Whole Person, Whole Impact, where we will explore the impact of bringing our whole selves into our work and out into our community. Co-presented by the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco (JCCSF) on Sunday, May 21st, 10AM to 5PM.



This year EAP asks:

How can arts workers embody our whole being in our work and in our lives?

What impact on our world do we make when we fully participate in community and civic engagement, and what impact on our industry do we have when we bring our whole selves-with all our interests and identities-to our work?

How can arts workers push the industry to be a leader in empowerment of its workforce?



"As the arts reflect the humanity in human history, so should the arts field reflect the humanity in how we work, plan, and connect to the world," says EAP Co-Director Rhiannon Evan MacFadyen. "Our network works to shift the arts field to be equitable for all people, to be a valued and sustainable career sector, and to honor the individual arts worker as a creative and whole person."



EAP's goal is for you to walk away with actionable next steps, tangible tools, and a strengthened network to support your work. Join colleagues for an inspiring day of critical introspection, collective strategizing, and creative action!



HIGHLIGHTS



Keynotes: Oakland-based actor, poet, and cultural worker Lisa Evans and San Jose-based hip hop artist, educator, and community organizer Demone Carter will share and inspire through presentations that integrate their administrative leadership and their creative practices.



Break-outs: Join a group conversation about professional and artistic integration in Boss Arts Bitch. Hear folks in arts & civics "break it down" at Making Civic Change: It's easier (and harder) than you think! ... and so much more! Light breakfast, lunch, and refreshments will be provided on-site.



$20 to $60.

