top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 5/21/2017
Emergence 2017: Whole Person, Whole Impact
Date Sunday May 21
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Jewish Community Center of San Francisco
3200 California Street
San Francisco, CA 94118
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorEmerging Arts Professionals SF
Emerging Arts Professionals San Francisco Bay Area (EAP) is excited to announce our 7th annual convening: Emergence 2017: Whole Person, Whole Impact, where we will explore the impact of bringing our whole selves into our work and out into our community. Co-presented by the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco (JCCSF) on Sunday, May 21st, 10AM to 5PM.

This year EAP asks:
How can arts workers embody our whole being in our work and in our lives?
What impact on our world do we make when we fully participate in community and civic engagement, and what impact on our industry do we have when we bring our whole selves-with all our interests and identities-to our work?
How can arts workers push the industry to be a leader in empowerment of its workforce?

"As the arts reflect the humanity in human history, so should the arts field reflect the humanity in how we work, plan, and connect to the world," says EAP Co-Director Rhiannon Evan MacFadyen. "Our network works to shift the arts field to be equitable for all people, to be a valued and sustainable career sector, and to honor the individual arts worker as a creative and whole person."

EAP's goal is for you to walk away with actionable next steps, tangible tools, and a strengthened network to support your work. Join colleagues for an inspiring day of critical introspection, collective strategizing, and creative action!

HIGHLIGHTS

Keynotes: Oakland-based actor, poet, and cultural worker Lisa Evans and San Jose-based hip hop artist, educator, and community organizer Demone Carter will share and inspire through presentations that integrate their administrative leadership and their creative practices.

Break-outs: Join a group conversation about professional and artistic integration in Boss Arts Bitch. Hear folks in arts & civics "break it down" at Making Civic Change: It's easier (and harder) than you think! ... and so much more! Light breakfast, lunch, and refreshments will be provided on-site.

$20 to $60.
For more event information:
http://www.emergingsf.org/emergence-2017/
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 6th, 2017 10:49 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code