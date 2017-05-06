Strike Debt is building a debt resistance movement. We believe that most individual debt is illegitimate and unjust. Most of us fall into debt because we are increasingly deprived of the means to acquire the basic necessities of life: health care, education, and housing. Because we are forced to go into debt simply in order to live, we think it is right and moral to resist it. Come get connected with SDBA’s projects! Promoting single-payer / Medicare for All to end the plague of medical debt

Presenting debt-related topics at forums and workshops

Tiny Homes for the homeless.

Working on debarring US Banks that have been convicted of felonies from municipal contracts, and divesting from the Wall St. banks

money bail reform and fighting modern day debtors’ prisons and exploitive ticketing and fining schemes

Student debt resistance. Check out the Debt Collective, our sister organization

helping out America’s only non-profit check-cashing organization and fighting against usurious for-profit pay-day lenders and their ilk

Promoting the concept of Basic Income

Advocating for Postal banking

Organizing for public banking in Oakland! We made the first steps happen… now there’s a spinoff group

If you are new to Strike Debt and want to come early, meet one or two of us and get a briefing on our projects before we dive into our agenda, email us at strike.debt.bay.area@gmail.com . Also check out our website , our twitter feed , our radio segments and our Facebook page . Take a look at our Public Banking website, Friends of the Public Bank of Oakland. Strike Debt Bay Area is an offshoot of Occupy Oakland and Strike Debt , itself an offshoot of Occupy Wall Street. Strike Debt – Principles of Solidarity Strike Debt is building a debt resistance movement. We believe that most individual debt is illegitimate and unjust. Most of us fall into debt because we are increasingly deprived of the means to acquire the basic necessities of life: health care, education, and housing. Because we are forced to go into debt simply in order to live, we think it is right and moral to resist it. We also oppose debt because it is an instrument of exploitation and political domination. Debt is used to discipline us, deepen existing inequalities, and reinforce racial, gendered, and other social hierarchies. Every Strike Debt action is designed to weaken the institutions that seek to divide us and benefit from our division. As an alternative to this predatory system, Strike Debt advocates a just and sustainable economy, based on mutual aid, common goods, and public affluence. Strike Debt is committed to the principles and tactics of political autonomy, direct democracy, direct action, creative openness, a culture of solidarity, and commitment to anti-oppressive language and conduct. We struggle for a world without racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and all forms of oppression. Strike Debt holds that we are all debtors, whether or not we have personal loan agreements. Through the manipulation of sovereign and municipal debt, the costs of speculator-driven crises are passed on to all of us. Though different kinds of debt can affect the same household, they are all interconnected, and so all household debtors have a common interest in resisting. Strike Debt engages in public education about the debt-system to counteract the self-serving myth that finance is too complicated for laypersons to understand. In particular, it urges direct action as a way of stopping the damage caused by the creditor class and their enablers among elected government officials. Direct action empowers those who participate in challenging the debt-system. Strike Debt holds that we owe the financial institutions nothing, whereas, to our friends, families and communities, we owe everything. In pursuing a long-term strategy for national organizing around this principle, we pledge international solidarity with the growing global movement against debt and austerity.

