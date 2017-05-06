From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Labor & Workers Wells Fargo Teller/Whistleblower Guitron On Crimes, Bullying, Racism & OSHA Cover-up by Labor Video Project

Saturday May 6th, 2017 3:49 PM Yesenia Guitron was a Wells Fargo bank teller in St. Helena and blew the whistle on fake accounts being set up and also racist targeting of immigrants and Latinos. She was bullied and terminated and OSHA management covered it up.

original image (4032x3024)

Yesenia Guitron, a Wells Fargo teller at the St. Helena branch in California began to notice that banks accounts were being opened without permission of the customer. She began to challenge this and was bullied and retaliated against for whistleblowing. Additionally Wells Fargo was targeting Latinos and immigrant workers for setting up fake accounts without the knowledge so that they could be fleeced. She also contacted the CEO John Stumpf personally and asked him to stop the fraud. She continued to be bullied, harassed and was terminated by management. She file a complaint with OSHA and OSHA manager Josh Paul prevented Whistleblower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman from doing an investigation into her retaliation and illegal activity at the bank. Joshua Paul was also involved personally colluding with Wells Fargo executives in limiting their liability and keeping Guitron from winning her case. A US Federal Judge Claudia Wilken also did damage control for crooked Wells Fargo bosses by ruling that she was not retaliated against for whistleblowing despite massive evidence of the bank fraud and her reporting on it. The judge also refused to notify the US Attorney General and California Attorney General that potentially millions of fake accounts were being illegal set up by Wells Fargo executives.

The US Attorney General and present California Attorney General Xavier Becerra refuse to prosecute these criminals for mass bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the public and immigrants.

For additional media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3nQUFY6j2I

http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Dozens-of-Wells-Fargo-Employees-Filed-Whistleblower-Complaints-with-Feds-New-Data-Shows--402566925.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibn3ie29pA4

http://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Suit-Wells-Fargo-targeted-undocumented-11101574.php

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/04/business/wells-fargo-whistle-blowers.html?hp&action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=second-column-region®ion=top-news&WT.nav=top-news&_r=0

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-4-16-wells-fargo-workers-and-osha-and-seiu-1021-contra-costa-social-workers-strike

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-accounts-whistleblower-idUSKCN11Z1RE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibn3ie29pA4

http://fortune.com/2016/09/29/wells-fargo-employees-sue/

http://www.sfexaminer.com/wells-fargo-faces-labor-department-review-possible-workplace-violations/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJTh_yPNFh0&app=desktop

http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Former-Federal-Investigator-Says-Government-Didnt-Investigate-Wells-Fargo-Whistleblower-Cases-397518261.html

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-accounts-whistleblower-idUSKCN12D2M0

http://cnnfn.cnn.com/2016/10/18/investing/wells-fargo-warned-fake-accounts-2007/index.html?iid=EL

http://money.cnn.com/2016/09/08/investing/wells-fargo-created-phony-accounts-bank-fees/

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww8-9-16-fed-and-state-whistleblowers-ctc-carroll-and-osha-whitman

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww8-7-16-osha-wpp-investigator-whitman-on-cover-up-and-corruption

Interview by WorkWeek Radio

Production of WorkWeek Radio

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production Of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Wells Fargo Teller Whistleblower Yesenia Guitron On Criminal Fraud, Bullying, Racism & OSHA Cover-upYesenia Guitron, a Wells Fargo teller at the St. Helena branch in California began to notice that banks accounts were being opened without permission of the customer. She began to challenge this and was bullied and retaliated against for whistleblowing. Additionally Wells Fargo was targeting Latinos and immigrant workers for setting up fake accounts without the knowledge so that they could be fleeced. She also contacted the CEO John Stumpf personally and asked him to stop the fraud. She continued to be bullied, harassed and was terminated by management. She file a complaint with OSHA and OSHA manager Josh Paul prevented Whistleblower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman from doing an investigation into her retaliation and illegal activity at the bank. Joshua Paul was also involved personally colluding with Wells Fargo executives in limiting their liability and keeping Guitron from winning her case. A US Federal Judge Claudia Wilken also did damage control for crooked Wells Fargo bosses by ruling that she was not retaliated against for whistleblowing despite massive evidence of the bank fraud and her reporting on it. The judge also refused to notify the US Attorney General and California Attorney General that potentially millions of fake accounts were being illegal set up by Wells Fargo executives.The US Attorney General and present California Attorney General Xavier Becerra refuse to prosecute these criminals for mass bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the public and immigrants.For additional media:Interview by WorkWeek RadioProduction of WorkWeek RadioProduction Of Labor Video Project https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhwwqZ8qHgI

original image (750x1000) Former Attorney General Eric Holder and Obama let Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf leave the bank with $100 million after he admitted the bank set up 900,000 fake accounts in California and 1,000,000 though out the country. St. Helena Wells Fargo bank teller Yesenia Guitron personally sent an email to him to warn him about the illegal activity and was bullied and fired by the bank managers for whistleblowing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhwwqZ8qHgI

Federal judge Claudia Wilken ruled that it was ok for Wells Fargo to fire Wells Fargo whistleblower Yesenia Guitron despite major evidence of retaliation for whistleblowing and systemic corruption at the bank. Wilken could have directed the US Attorney and California State Attorney to begin a criminal investigation but instead she was doing damage control for the crooks at Wells. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhwwqZ8qHgI

Wells Fargo criminal bosses intimidated and bullied thousands of workers to set up fake accounts and then terminated whistleblowers and 5300 other workers. The US Attorney and California for Attorney General Kamala Harris and present Attorney General Xavier Becerra are continuing to refuse to criminally prosecute these criminal executives and managers for massive bank fraud and RICO violations to defraud the public and immigrant workers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhwwqZ8qHgI