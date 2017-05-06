Trouble #2 Bash the Fash: Confronting the Rise of the New Right

Sunday, May 21

6:00 PM

SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Santa Cruz TroubleMakers presents Trouble #2 Bash the Fash: Confronting the Rise of the New Right. Join us for a screening and facilitated discussion on Sunday, May 21, 6:00 PM, at SubRosa, 703 Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz.

Reactionary right-wing politics are on the rise in the west, and events are moving at a dangerous pace. In the wake of Trump's ascendency to the US presidency, a toxic mix of white nationalism, Islamophobia, transphobia, violent misogyny, and anti-migrant hysteria is rapidly coalescing into a growing movement that has in turn sparked a surge of interest in anti-fascist organizing. Battle lines are being drawn, and street clashes are escalating.

In episode #2 of Trouble, anarchist media collective subMedia interviews a number of individuals from the US, Canada and the UK in order to get a better understanding of just what it is that we're up against, what a viable strategy for confronting this threat might look like, what steps we can take in order to mount an effective response, and how this all fits into our efforts to build a revolutionary movement against capitalism and the state.

subMedia

https://sub.media/

SubRosa

http://www.subrosaproject.org/

Santa Cruz TroubleMakers

https://santacruztrouble.wordpress.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SantaCruzTroubleMakers/