Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
Trouble #2 Bash the Fash: Confronting the Rise of the New Right
Date Sunday May 21
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz TroubleMakers
Emailsantacruztrouble [at] riseup.net

Trouble #2 Bash the Fash: Confronting the Rise of the New Right

Sunday, May 21
6:00 PM
SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Santa Cruz TroubleMakers presents Trouble #2 Bash the Fash: Confronting the Rise of the New Right. Join us for a screening and facilitated discussion on Sunday, May 21, 6:00 PM, at SubRosa, 703 Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz.

Reactionary right-wing politics are on the rise in the west, and events are moving at a dangerous pace. In the wake of Trump's ascendency to the US presidency, a toxic mix of white nationalism, Islamophobia, transphobia, violent misogyny, and anti-migrant hysteria is rapidly coalescing into a growing movement that has in turn sparked a surge of interest in anti-fascist organizing. Battle lines are being drawn, and street clashes are escalating.

In episode #2 of Trouble, anarchist media collective subMedia interviews a number of individuals from the US, Canada and the UK in order to get a better understanding of just what it is that we're up against, what a viable strategy for confronting this threat might look like, what steps we can take in order to mount an effective response, and how this all fits into our efforts to build a revolutionary movement against capitalism and the state.

subMedia
https://sub.media/

SubRosa
http://www.subrosaproject.org/

Santa Cruz TroubleMakers
https://santacruztrouble.wordpress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/SantaCruzTroubleMakers/

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 6th, 2017 3:14 PM
§Flyer: Santa Cruz TroubleMakers presents ...
by Santa Cruz TroubleMakers Saturday May 6th, 2017 11:01 PM
