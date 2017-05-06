From the Open-Publishing Calendar

On the Housing Crisis in Sonoma County by Iyla Knight

Students have no choice but to drop out due to lack of being able to make ends meet.

Letter to Editor



The devastating housing crisis in Sonoma County is having an unimaginable effect on local college students. Students living in Sonoma County are no longer able to sustain themselves in a healthy and affordable manner. Living conditions are unfair and for many students unlivable, with slumlords and developers aggressively taking advantage of those attending both Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State. The lack of student housing as well as general affordable housing in Sonoma County is having a negative impact on both the area itself as well as the University. Although there are many new housing developments being built around the University, none of them are for students and they are definitely not in the price range of a student's budget



Students have no choice but to drop out due to lack of being able to make ends meet. Without the help from parents or deep debt borrowing many students can not even begin to pay for their living expenses. For many, the only option is to leave school and get an entry level job in another area.



Iyla Knight

Rohnert Park