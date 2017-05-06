From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Health, Housing, and Public Services | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 5/11/2017

We Move Together: Disability Justice + Trans Liberation Date Thursday May 11 Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Citizen Engagement Laboratory

1330 Broadway 3rd Floor, Oakland, California 94612 Event Type Panel Discussion Organizer/Author Hanna Pesha



This event will be Livestreamed on the Sins Invalid Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/events/206085096568351/



This event is free but due to limited space, RSVP through Eventbrite is required at bit.ly/WeMoveTogether.



As disabled and/or trans people whose bodies are pathologized and policed, how can we move together towards collective liberation? How do we reclaim self-love for our bodies, establish our autonomy, foster interdependence, and assert our right to exist in public space? How can we build cross-movement solidarity from an understanding that no one is disposable? How can artists advance our vision of a world where all body/minds are valued?



This event is organized in conjunction with Trans Life + Liberation, an art exhibit at the event space. It is co-sponsored by Sins Invalid, Peacock Rebellion, Barnard Center for Research on Women - BCRW, and CultureStrike.



Capacity is limited and due to the popularity of this event, we will be seating on a first-come, first-served basis.



Please refrain from using scented products so more community members may attend. For a partial list of unscented products, visit bit.ly/2n85XuZ. See more info here about being fragrance free and why it’s important.



A parking garage is available on 13th St and Franklin until 8pm. Street parking is scarce but sometimes available.



Childcare is available upon request, provided by Bay Area Childcare Collective, from 6:30-9:30pm at the event space. Please contact



ACCESS INFORMATION

- The venue is wheelchair accessible.

- Gender neutral ADA accessible restrooms are on the same floor as the event.

- ASL and Spanish interpretation provided from 6:30-8:30

- A quiet/chill room will be available for those wanting reduced stimulation.

- A fragrance reduced area and access to an outdoor rooftop patio will be available.

- Please note: This building has off-gassing materials and other construction scents. There are multiple florescent lights in the lobby, elevators, and event space.

- Access support people will be wearing purple armbands and positioned at the front of the building, the building elevators, the food and drink table, the quiet room and by the fragrance reduced area. A volunteer will be available in the central display area throughout the event to read gallery labels, art text, and visual descriptions.



SAFETY INFORMATION

There will be a trained safety team at the event. They are available to walk with people short distances to and from the event.

>>>Call 510-679-7185 if you'd like a someone to walk with you for safety and/or access support.



This event is supported in part by the Akonadi Foundation’s Beloved Community Fund. Join us for a speakers panel with visionary artists and organizers Patty Berne, Reina Gossett, Malcolm Shanks, and Kiyaan Abadani, on the intersections and tensions between struggles for disability and trans justice.This event will be Livestreamed on the Sins Invalid Facebook page.This event is free but due to limited space, RSVP through Eventbrite is required at bit.ly/WeMoveTogether.As disabled and/or trans people whose bodies are pathologized and policed, how can we move together towards collective liberation? How do we reclaim self-love for our bodies, establish our autonomy, foster interdependence, and assert our right to exist in public space? How can we build cross-movement solidarity from an understanding that no one is disposable? How can artists advance our vision of a world where all body/minds are valued?This event is organized in conjunction with Trans Life + Liberation, an art exhibit at the event space. It is co-sponsored by Sins Invalid, Peacock Rebellion, Barnard Center for Research on Women - BCRW, and CultureStrike.Capacity is limited and due to the popularity of this event, we will be seating on a first-come, first-served basis.Please refrain from using scented products so more community members may attend. For a partial list of unscented products, visit bit.ly/2n85XuZ. See more info here about being fragrance free and why it’s important.A parking garage is available on 13th St and Franklin until 8pm. Street parking is scarce but sometimes available.Childcare is available upon request, provided by Bay Area Childcare Collective, from 6:30-9:30pm at the event space. Please contact micah [at] forwardtogether.org if you'd like childcare.ACCESS INFORMATION- The venue is wheelchair accessible.- Gender neutral ADA accessible restrooms are on the same floor as the event.- ASL and Spanish interpretation provided from 6:30-8:30- A quiet/chill room will be available for those wanting reduced stimulation.- A fragrance reduced area and access to an outdoor rooftop patio will be available.- Please note: This building has off-gassing materials and other construction scents. There are multiple florescent lights in the lobby, elevators, and event space.- Access support people will be wearing purple armbands and positioned at the front of the building, the building elevators, the food and drink table, the quiet room and by the fragrance reduced area. A volunteer will be available in the central display area throughout the event to read gallery labels, art text, and visual descriptions.SAFETY INFORMATIONThere will be a trained safety team at the event. They are available to walk with people short distances to and from the event.>>>Call 510-679-7185 if you'd like a someone to walk with you for safety and/or access support.This event is supported in part by the Akonadi Foundation’s Beloved Community Fund.

original image (1920x1080)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1737995479... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday May 6th, 2017 1:54 PM Image Description: Watercolor and pencil image of four people of different races and genders looking upwards. Three of them are holding hands and lifting their joined hands upwards. Blue watercolor background with white handwritten text saying "We Move Together. Disability Justice + Trans Liberation."