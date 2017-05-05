From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 5/24/2017

What Is It, Who Benefits And Who Pays The Costs



Wednesday May 24, 2017 5:00 PM

SF General Hospital Carr Auditorium

22nd St & San Bruno St.

San Francisco



Initial Speakers:

Robert Harrison, former UCSF Tech Worker Outsourced For Work Moved To India

Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter Chair

Lisa Milos, UPTE CWA 9119 Local 7 member and UCSF Interpreter

Steve Jessica, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital

John Wadsworth, SEIU 1021 San Francisco General Hospital Chapter VP



The outsourcing and privatization at UCSF and SF General Hospital is a threat not only to the workers who do the work but the quality and health and safety of the patients, their families and the public. This forum will look at how outsourcing and privatization is affecting UCSF and SF General Hospital and what we can do about it.

Robert Harrison was one of the 49 high tech workers layed off and forced to train their replacements for their work in India This outsourcing epidemic is a threat to our public institutions and all public services.





For more information:

(925) 437-0593



Sponsored by

SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter

Endorsed by

United Public Workers For Action

Labor Rising Against Trump



Additional information

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/03/public-university-lays-off-79-it-workers-after-they-train-h-1b-replacements/

http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/02/28/on-their-final-day-of-work-ucsf-tech-workers-protest-outsourcing/

http://www.pcworld.com/article/3175682/techology-business/laid-off-it-workers-worry-us-is-losing-tech-jobs-to-outsourcing.html

original image (4032x3024) 45 highly trained UCSF tech workers were forced to train their replacements and the jobs were outsourced to India. This outsourcing of public jobs is taking place throughout California and the country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQOQiYd0fTo

original image (4032x3024) Mark Zuckerberg and his wife gave money to SF General, changed the name of the hospital despite opposition and now want to reshape SF General Hospital into being run like a for profit operation which includes outsourcing the work. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQOQiYd0fTo