5/24 Outsourcing and Privatization-SF General, UCSF & Our Public Services
What Is It, Who Benefits And Who Pays The Costs
Wednesday May 24, 2017 5:00 PM
SF General Hospital Carr Auditorium
22nd St & San Bruno St.
San Francisco
Initial Speakers:
Robert Harrison, former UCSF Tech Worker Outsourced For Work Moved To India
Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter Chair
Lisa Milos, UPTE CWA 9119 Local 7 member and UCSF Interpreter
Steve Jessica, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital
John Wadsworth, SEIU 1021 San Francisco General Hospital Chapter VP
The outsourcing and privatization at UCSF and SF General Hospital is a threat not only to the workers who do the work but the quality and health and safety of the patients, their families and the public. This forum will look at how outsourcing and privatization is affecting UCSF and SF General Hospital and what we can do about it.
Robert Harrison was one of the 49 high tech workers layed off and forced to train their replacements for their work in India This outsourcing epidemic is a threat to our public institutions and all public services.
For more information:
(925) 437-0593
Sponsored by
SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter
Endorsed by
United Public Workers For Action http://www.upwa.info
Labor Rising Against Trump https://laborrisingagainsttrump.wordpress.com
Additional information https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/03/public-university-lays-off-79-it-workers-after-they-train-h-1b-replacements/ http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/02/28/on-their-final-day-of-work-ucsf-tech-workers-protest-outsourcing/ http://www.pcworld.com/article/3175682/techology-business/laid-off-it-workers-worry-us-is-losing-tech-jobs-to-outsourcing.html https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQOQiYd0fTo