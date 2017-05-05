top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Outsourcing & Privatization-SF General, UCSF & Our Public Services -Labor/Community Forum
Date Wednesday May 24
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
SF General Hospital Carr Auditorium
22nd St & San Bruno St.
San Francisco
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter
5/24 Outsourcing and Privatization-SF General, UCSF & Our Public Services
What Is It, Who Benefits And Who Pays The Costs

Wednesday May 24, 2017 5:00 PM
SF General Hospital Carr Auditorium
22nd St & San Bruno St.
San Francisco

Initial Speakers:
Robert Harrison, former UCSF Tech Worker Outsourced For Work Moved To India
Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter Chair
Lisa Milos, UPTE CWA 9119 Local 7 member and UCSF Interpreter
Steve Jessica, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital
John Wadsworth, SEIU 1021 San Francisco General Hospital Chapter VP

The outsourcing and privatization at UCSF and SF General Hospital is a threat not only to the workers who do the work but the quality and health and safety of the patients, their families and the public. This forum will look at how outsourcing and privatization is affecting UCSF and SF General Hospital and what we can do about it.
Robert Harrison was one of the 49 high tech workers layed off and forced to train their replacements for their work in India This outsourcing epidemic is a threat to our public institutions and all public services.


For more information:
(925) 437-0593

Sponsored by
SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter
Endorsed by
United Public Workers For Action http://www.upwa.info
Labor Rising Against Trump https://laborrisingagainsttrump.wordpress.com

Additional information
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/03/public-university-lays-off-79-it-workers-after-they-train-h-1b-replacements/
http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/02/28/on-their-final-day-of-work-ucsf-tech-workers-protest-outsourcing/
http://www.pcworld.com/article/3175682/techology-business/laid-off-it-workers-worry-us-is-losing-tech-jobs-to-outsourcing.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQOQiYd0fTo
sm_ucsf_lisa_outsourcing_it_bad_idea.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
For more event information:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQOQiYd0fTo
Added to the calendar on Friday May 5th, 2017 4:55 PM
§UCSF Tech Workers Saying Good Bye
by SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter Friday May 5th, 2017 4:55 PM
sm_ucsf_it_layed_off_workers_saying_good_by.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
45 highly trained UCSF tech workers were forced to train their replacements and the jobs were outsourced to India. This outsourcing of public jobs is taking place throughout California and the country.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQOQiYd0fTo
§Zuckerberg Privatization Of SF General Hospital
by SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter Friday May 5th, 2017 4:55 PM
sm_zuckerberg_sf_general_hospital.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife gave money to SF General, changed the name of the hospital despite opposition and now want to reshape SF General Hospital into being run like a for profit operation which includes outsourcing the work.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQOQiYd0fTo
Add Your Comments
