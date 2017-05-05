From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Land and Liberty and the SF Political Left
Date
Friday May 05
Time
5:00 PM
6:00 PM
Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
the speaker platforms on the west side of Valencia St.
halfway between 24th and 23rd Streets
Event Type
Speaker
|David Giesen
On Cinco de Mayo, the anniversary of the rejection of imperial territorial ambitions in Mexico, the political left in San Francisco is silent on the land question in the Bay Region. Cinco de Mayo is erstwhile a rallying cry for those who believe "the earth is the birthright of all people." This silence thunders despite the fact of San Francisco being the poster child for displacement, Sanctuary City rhetoric and action, and wealth divide based hugely on the circumstance of high land values driving hardship.
Come hear "the case for socializing the annual value of land" to secure Land and Liberty for all.
The Commons SF challenges any and all clergy, public policy wonks, ideology-mongerers, non-profit spokespersons and elected officials/candidates to a succession of five minute debates on the question of "Should We Socialize the Market Value of Land?"
The Commons SF offers a $1,000 bounty to any argument successfully disposing of Land (Value) and Liberty for all.
