top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 5/ 5/2017
Land and Liberty and the SF Political Left
Date Friday May 05
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
the speaker platforms on the west side of Valencia St.
halfway between 24th and 23rd Streets
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
On Cinco de Mayo, the anniversary of the rejection of imperial territorial ambitions in Mexico, the political left in San Francisco is silent on the land question in the Bay Region. Cinco de Mayo is erstwhile a rallying cry for those who believe "the earth is the birthright of all people." This silence thunders despite the fact of San Francisco being the poster child for displacement, Sanctuary City rhetoric and action, and wealth divide based hugely on the circumstance of high land values driving hardship.

Come hear "the case for socializing the annual value of land" to secure Land and Liberty for all.

The Commons SF challenges any and all clergy, public policy wonks, ideology-mongerers, non-profit spokespersons and elected officials/candidates to a succession of five minute debates on the question of "Should We Socialize the Market Value of Land?"

The Commons SF offers a $1,000 bounty to any argument successfully disposing of Land (Value) and Liberty for all.
For more event information:
http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Friday May 5th, 2017 9:35 AM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code