top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 5/27/2017
Berkeley Art Center Day
Date Saturday May 27
Time 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Berkeley Art Center
1275 Walnut St
Berkeley, CA
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorAnn Trinca
Saturday, May 27, 1-5pm
Free for all ages

Join BAC neighbors and friends in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of this beloved local treasure. Activities in Live Oak Park and BAC will feature something for everyone - food, crafts, performance and live music by The Hollar and The Larry Stefl Group. Since 1967, BAC has been a creative hub for the city and a resource for artists, students, families and residents. Reunite with past & present BAC exhibition artists and raise your glass to another 50 years of art in Berkeley.

LIVE MUSIC begins at 3pm

The Larry Stefl Group with New Orleans style trumpet and flugelhorn player Jim Broadstreet, Jim Davidson on melodica, Larry Stefl on guitar and vocals, Wayne Samdahl on bass and Ray Little on drums.

The Hollar's Kevin Radley is singer-songwriter who draws on the rich American musical landscape of blues, country, soul and the occasional country holler.

The day's events will also include:
Face Painting by Paisley's Painted Faces
Banner making and installation with artist Kristina Young
Food trucks (bring cash) SUP! Street Food and Pop Pop Paletas
and Interactive story telling by The Literary Fair

sponsored by Josh Oliver & Azar Zavvar and VIVID SEATS
For more event information:
http://www.berkeleyartcenter.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 4th, 2017 5:01 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code