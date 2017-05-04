From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Berkeley Art Center Day
Date
Saturday May 27
Time
1:00 PM
6:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Art Center
1275 Walnut St
Berkeley, CA
Event Type
Party/Street Party
|Ann Trinca
Saturday, May 27, 1-5pm
Free for all ages
Join BAC neighbors and friends in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of this beloved local treasure. Activities in Live Oak Park and BAC will feature something for everyone - food, crafts, performance and live music by The Hollar and The Larry Stefl Group. Since 1967, BAC has been a creative hub for the city and a resource for artists, students, families and residents. Reunite with past & present BAC exhibition artists and raise your glass to another 50 years of art in Berkeley.
LIVE MUSIC begins at 3pm
The Larry Stefl Group with New Orleans style trumpet and flugelhorn player Jim Broadstreet, Jim Davidson on melodica, Larry Stefl on guitar and vocals, Wayne Samdahl on bass and Ray Little on drums.
The Hollar's Kevin Radley is singer-songwriter who draws on the rich American musical landscape of blues, country, soul and the occasional country holler.
The day's events will also include:
Face Painting by Paisley's Painted Faces
Banner making and installation with artist Kristina Young
Food trucks (bring cash) SUP! Street Food and Pop Pop Paletas
and Interactive story telling by The Literary Fair
sponsored by Josh Oliver & Azar Zavvar and VIVID SEATS
