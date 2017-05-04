Saturday, May 27, 1-5pm

Free for all ages



Join BAC neighbors and friends in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of this beloved local treasure. Activities in Live Oak Park and BAC will feature something for everyone - food, crafts, performance and live music by The Hollar and The Larry Stefl Group. Since 1967, BAC has been a creative hub for the city and a resource for artists, students, families and residents. Reunite with past & present BAC exhibition artists and raise your glass to another 50 years of art in Berkeley.



LIVE MUSIC begins at 3pm



The Larry Stefl Group with New Orleans style trumpet and flugelhorn player Jim Broadstreet, Jim Davidson on melodica, Larry Stefl on guitar and vocals, Wayne Samdahl on bass and Ray Little on drums.



The Hollar's Kevin Radley is singer-songwriter who draws on the rich American musical landscape of blues, country, soul and the occasional country holler.



The day's events will also include:

Face Painting by Paisley's Painted Faces

Banner making and installation with artist Kristina Young

Food trucks (bring cash) SUP! Street Food and Pop Pop Paletas

and Interactive story telling by The Literary Fair



sponsored by Josh Oliver & Azar Zavvar and VIVID SEATS

http://www.berkeleyartcenter.org