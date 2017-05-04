top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Reversing Runaway Inequality - An Interactive Workshop with Les Leopold
Date Friday May 19
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
NextSpace Coworking Berkeley, 2081 Center Street, Berkeley, CA, United States
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorVanessa Warheit
Please join Indivisible Berkeley and The Incorruptibles as we host Les Leopold, director of the New York-based Labor Institute and author of Runaway Inequality: An Activist’s Guide to Economic Justice.

Les will run an interactive workshop on how to build a cross-movement alliance (labor, environment, Black Lives Matter, healthcare for all, immigration reform etc), showing how runaway inequality links us all together, and what we can do about it. This event is free, but registration is required.

Salon.com: "Runaway Inequality doesn’t just explain where the U.S. economy went wrong; it also explains how American citizens can organize to get it back on track."

More information about Les' work is at runawayinequality.org .

If the workshop gets you fired up to start making a difference, we hope you'll stay after the event for a reception to launch The Incorruptibles - a new effort to change politics from the inside out! More information at theincorruptibles.us.; register for their launch event here .
For more event information:
https://e.sparxo.com/RunawayInequalityBerk...
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 4th, 2017 2:12 PM
Add Your Comments
