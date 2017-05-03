** Calling all hard core activists **

** Direct action **



We are holding a direct action on may 22nd to #ShutDownMonsanto! We will be going after the largest biotech seed research facility in the world! Please help spread the word as we will need help as this place is HUGE, about 1 square mile, and 8 points of entry.



From it's inception Monsanto has created chemical products that it has sold as safe, only for them to be found carcinogenic years later. From sucralose and DDT, to PCBs and aspartame, to agent orange and now glyphosate. Monsanto has repeatedly hid evidence of harm caused by their products and viciously reputed any science that proves their products harmful. Now the are saying that GMO's are safe... As if that's not enough they've​ merged with Bayer (the pharmaceutical company) to expand their influence. It's up to us to stop them, especially in the weather of trump and his dismantling of the agencies entrusted to regulate products being sold to the public, (not that Monsanto didn't already have influence on those agencies).



Let's get out and shut them down!! Let's boycott their products, let's get them out of our food, and put them out of business for good!!!



Actions against Monsanto:



Day 1 - May 16th lobby day Sacramento (State Capital)

The Anti-Monsanto Project



Day 2 - May 20th: March Against Monsanto Rally, Sacramento (State Capitol)

The Anti-Monsanto Project: March 2017



Day 3 - May 22nd: Shut Down Monsanto, Woodland

The Anti-Monsanto Project: Shut Down Monsanto

