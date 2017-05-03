top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 5/22/2017
Shut Down Monsanto in Woodland: Largest Biotech Seed Research Facility in the World
Date Monday May 22
Time 4:00 AM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Monsanto
12790 Gorman Lane
Woodland, CA

Meet at Raley's
367 W. Main Street
Woodland, CA
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorThe Anti-Monsanto Project
** Calling all hard core activists **
** Direct action **

We are holding a direct action on may 22nd to #ShutDownMonsanto! We will be going after the largest biotech seed research facility in the world! Please help spread the word as we will need help as this place is HUGE, about 1 square mile, and 8 points of entry.

From it's inception Monsanto has created chemical products that it has sold as safe, only for them to be found carcinogenic years later. From sucralose and DDT, to PCBs and aspartame, to agent orange and now glyphosate. Monsanto has repeatedly hid evidence of harm caused by their products and viciously reputed any science that proves their products harmful. Now the are saying that GMO's are safe... As if that's not enough they've​ merged with Bayer (the pharmaceutical company) to expand their influence. It's up to us to stop them, especially in the weather of trump and his dismantling of the agencies entrusted to regulate products being sold to the public, (not that Monsanto didn't already have influence on those agencies).

Let's get out and shut them down!! Let's boycott their products, let's get them out of our food, and put them out of business for good!!!

Actions against Monsanto:

Day 1 - May 16th lobby day Sacramento (State Capital)
The Anti-Monsanto Project

Day 2 - May 20th: March Against Monsanto Rally, Sacramento (State Capitol)
The Anti-Monsanto Project: March 2017

Day 3 - May 22nd: Shut Down Monsanto, Woodland
The Anti-Monsanto Project: Shut Down Monsanto
sm_shut-down-monsanto-woodland-may-22-2017.jpg
original image (1113x1440)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2750916329...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 11:30 PM
§Three Days Of Action Against Monsanto!
by The Anti-Monsanto Project Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 11:36 PM
anti-monsanto-project-three-days-of-action.jpg
Day 1 - May 16th lobby day at the State Capital in Sacramento
https://www.facebook.com/events/1063704397056608/

The Anti-Monsanto Project
https://www.facebook.com/Anti.Monsanto/
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code