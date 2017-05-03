top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View other events for the week of 5/20/2017
Rally and March Against Monsanto at State Capitol in Sacramento
Date Saturday May 20
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
South Steps of the State Capital in Sacramento
11th and N
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorThe Anti-Monsanto Project
Join us for a family friendly rally and march against Monsanto.

Actions against Monsanto:

Day 1 - May 16th lobby day Sacramento (State Capital)
The Anti-Monsanto Project

Day 2 - May 20th: March Against Monsanto Rally, Sacramento (State Capitol)
The Anti-Monsanto Project: March 2017

Day 3 - May 22nd: Shut Down Monsanto, Woodland
The Anti-Monsanto Project: Shut Down Monsanto
sm_march-against-monsanto-may-20-2017.jpg
original image (1112x1440)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1249528535...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 11:28 PM
