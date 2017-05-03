From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally and March Against Monsanto at State Capitol in Sacramento
Date
Saturday May 20
Time
12:00 PM
5:00 PM
Location Details
South Steps of the State Capital in Sacramento
11th and N
Event Type
Protest
|The Anti-Monsanto Project
Join us for a family friendly rally and march against Monsanto.
Actions against Monsanto:
Day 1 - May 16th lobby day Sacramento (State Capital)
The Anti-Monsanto Project
Day 2 - May 20th: March Against Monsanto Rally, Sacramento (State Capitol)
The Anti-Monsanto Project: March 2017
Day 3 - May 22nd: Shut Down Monsanto, Woodland
The Anti-Monsanto Project: Shut Down Monsanto