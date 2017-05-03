From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Signs and Skit Against ICE in Mountain View by Action League

Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM

See photos: “ICE out of California--Support SB 54!” "No ICE in our Town!" and a skit in which a Raging Granny in ICE costume gets tied up.

To a rousing round of cheers and shouts, members of the Raging Grannies performed a skit in which they tied up an ICE agent. Behind them on a makeshift stage in the city’s central plaza one sign asked: Where are the voices of most Catholic bishops in defense of immigrant rights?



On the first of May in Mountain View, demonstrators expressed their anger at Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials showing up to deport local families, sometimes even separating families. “ICE out of California--Support SB 54!” read a preprinted sign hoisted high by some of the demonstrators in a protest of hundreds.



Mountain View Mayor Ken Rosenberg said the city would resist federal attacks on immigrants. Judge LaDoris Cordell reminded people that they are not alone but are supported by the community. She asked everyone to hold hands during her speech