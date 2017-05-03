top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Signs and Skit Against ICE in Mountain View
by Action League
Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM
See photos: “ICE out of California--Support SB 54!” "No ICE in our Town!" and a skit in which a Raging Granny in ICE costume gets tied up.
sm_icegiggailagent.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
To a rousing round of cheers and shouts, members of the Raging Grannies performed a skit in which they tied up an ICE agent. Behind them on a makeshift stage in the city’s central plaza one sign asked: Where are the voices of most Catholic bishops in defense of immigrant rights?

On the first of May in Mountain View, demonstrators expressed their anger at Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials showing up to deport local families, sometimes even separating families. “ICE out of California--Support SB 54!” read a preprinted sign hoisted high by some of the demonstrators in a protest of hundreds.

Mountain View Mayor Ken Rosenberg said the city would resist federal attacks on immigrants. Judge LaDoris Cordell reminded people that they are not alone but are supported by the community. She asked everyone to hold hands during her speech
§Support SB54--- ICE out of California
by Action League Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM
sm_icegigsb54ssameena.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
In this photo Samina Sundas of Muslim American Voice is seen leaving to make way for the next speaker at the rally. Roberto holds a sign in support of Senate Bill 54. SB54, unofficially called the "sanctuary state" bill, bars state and local law enforcement agencies from using their resources, including equipment or personnel, to help with immigration enforcement. They would be prohibited from asking about immigration status, giving federal immigration authorities access to interview a person in custody or assisting them in immigration enforcement. The bill has passed the state senate, it now goes to the Assembly and then to Gov. Brown for signature.
§marchers
by Action League Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM
sm_icegigmarcherssigns2.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Where are the voices of most Catholic Bishops in Defense of Immigrants?
by Action League Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM
sm_icegigwherer.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
¿Dónde están las voces de la mayoría de los obispos católicos en defensa de los inmigrantes?
§Join Hands
by Action League Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM
sm_icegigholdhandshermina.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Supporters of Faith
by Action League Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM
sm_icegigpadreyyudayajin.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Also several more Catholic priests in the crowd
§Raging Grannies
by Action League Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM
sm_icegiggrnssingmbwagu.jpg
original image (1839x1320)
§center
by Action League Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM
sm_icegigbldg.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§kiddo
by Action League Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM
sm_icegigchild.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Participants liked posing with ICE agent after rally
by Action League Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM
sm_icegigsirenvice.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
SIREN t-shirt
§more signs
by Action League Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 3:11 PM
sm_icegigmarcherssigns.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
