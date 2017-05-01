19-year-old Juan Martinez, a Salinas resident and "dreamer," was picked up by ICE at Monterey County Jail, where he was being held on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He is now awaiting deportation at a Northern California detention center.



According to Mexican Consul Blanca Zarazua, Martinez’s referral to immigration officials shows that the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with ICE and with Trump's detention plans.



Keep ICE out of our community!



Bring signs and banners!



Shame on Sheriff Bernal!



Sanctuary now!







