From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons
View other events for the week of 5/ 2/2017
|
Protest at Monterey County Jail! ICE Out of Our Community! Migra Fuera de Nuestra Comunidad!
|
Date
|
Tuesday May 02
|
Time
|
4:00 PM
-
5:30 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
Monterey County Jail, 1410 Natividad, Salinas
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Monterey County Nonviolent Action Committee
|
19-year-old Juan Martinez, a Salinas resident and "dreamer," was picked up by ICE at Monterey County Jail, where he was being held on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He is now awaiting deportation at a Northern California detention center.
Added to the calendar on Monday May 1st, 2017 9:08 PM
According to Mexican Consul Blanca Zarazua, Martinez’s referral to immigration officials shows that the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with ICE and with Trump's detention plans.
Keep ICE out of our community!
Bring signs and banners!
Shame on Sheriff Bernal!
Sanctuary now!
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.