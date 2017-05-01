top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons
Protest at Monterey County Jail! ICE Out of Our Community! Migra Fuera de Nuestra Comunidad!
Date Tuesday May 02
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Monterey County Jail, 1410 Natividad, Salinas
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMonterey County Nonviolent Action Committee
19-year-old Juan Martinez, a Salinas resident and "dreamer," was picked up by ICE at Monterey County Jail, where he was being held on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He is now awaiting deportation at a Northern California detention center.

According to Mexican Consul Blanca Zarazua, Martinez’s referral to immigration officials shows that the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with ICE and with Trump's detention plans.

Keep ICE out of our community!

Bring signs and banners!

Shame on Sheriff Bernal!

Sanctuary now!
Added to the calendar on Monday May 1st, 2017 9:08 PM
‘Dreamer’ picked up by ICE in Monterey County JailMonterey County HeraldMonday May 1st, 2017 9:10 PM
