Raging Grannies Give Trump “Worse than F” Grade at People's Climate March by Action League

Monday May 1st, 2017 5:13 AM

While California College Republicans met in the Fairmont Hotel, environmentalists marched from San José City Hall to the Cesar Chavez Plaza, directly across the street from where the conservative students held their annual convention. Top photo: Chris Cassell

Demonstrators in the South Bay raised noise at a sister event to the DC People's Climate March on Saturday. Assembling at San José City Hall for a kick-off, protesters walked three quarters of a mile to Cesar Chavez Plaza. There they found out that Trump supporters were meeting at the Fairmont Hotel across the street.



Environmental activists’ amplified shouts and speeches filled the plaza and beyond; their signs denouncing the Republican dismantling of the EPA could not be missed. The Raging Grannies pumped up their performance volume and as hundreds of attendees headed for home they passed out SB 562 buttons, saying that health care is a nightmare in the hands of the current administration. (Senate Bill 562, the "Healthy California Act," is a single-payer proposal to create universal health coverage including nursing home care for every California resident).



Asked by corporate media television news about the proximity of Republican college students to the rally, the Grannies, many of whom are in their 80's, said that young people should be leading the way to environmental justice, rather following Trump's path to war and destruction. They gave Trump a grade of "worse than F" for his first 100 days in office.

