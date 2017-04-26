From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | Drug War | Health, Housing, and Public Services Mother of Cyprus Speaks Out on Using Cannabis to Treat Epilepsy by Keppra Kills

Wednesday Apr 26th, 2017 11:50 PM A wonderful interview featuring one of many breakthrough stories on how medical cannabis is helping children deal with crippling seizures.

original image (770x770)



Mother of Cyprus Speaks Out on Using Cannabis to Treat Epilepsy



[ 10:00 minute audio interview below. ]



Dennis Bernstein, host and producer of Flashpoints on KPFA, hit the road and headed to Mendocino in Emerald Triangle. Now we have this wonderful interview, featuring one of many breakthrough stories on how medical cannabis is helping children deal with crippling seizures.



Gillian works for CannaCraft, "a community oriented brand that provides medical cannabis products manufactured in Sonoma County."



Cyprus, at 18-months, had her first seizure. After 5-years, she had bigger seizures. At 7-years-old, Cyprus used cannabis oil for the first time. Rather than waking up crying and screaming, she woke up laughing and thirsty.



At 9-years-old, she had her first grand mal seizure. The doctors did not want to take her off the drug that is not working. The neurologist, even though Cyprus was on one seizure drug, they wanted to keep layering her with a cocktail of more pharmaceutical seizure drugs.



Cyprus's family was unwilling to continue placing her on that deadly pharmaceutical treadmill.



"We said we were going to stop the Keppra, that wasn't working, and changing her personality into a violent child."



Keppra side effects by likelihood and severity

http://www.webmd.com/drugs/2/drug-18053/keppra-oral/details/list-sideeffects



There are 30 seizure drugs, and 27 have a possible side effect of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS). SJS causes your skin to blister and peel off. It affects your mucus membranes, too. Blisters also form inside your body, making it hard to eat, swallow, even pee.

http://www.webmd.com/skin-problems-and-treatments/stevens-johnson-syndrome#1



A friend working for Care By Design brought 18-1 (ratio of CBD to THC) medical cannabis oil and "this particular product has changed our whole life."



Cyprus has gone nine months without a seizure. She was having a cluster of seizures every four to six months, and Cyrus would have to miss a week of school.



Doctors had said that maybe Cyprus would never read. Now Cyprus is reading, writing, and acting in plays.



CannaCraft

https://www.cannacraft.com/



Medical Cannabis Provider Care By Design Facilities Raided

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/06/16/18787652.php





Flashpoints is an award winning front-line investigative news magazine, that focuses on human, civil and workers right, issues of war and peace, Global Warming, racism and poverty, etc.

