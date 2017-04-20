|
More
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services
FEMA and Louisiana Present stats on Flooding Events of 2016
Representatives from FEMA and Louisiana present information on the Floods of 2016, in preparation for their release of a report on the cost effectiveness of mitigating homes from flood damage.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (161.6mb)
[ Audio: 117:39 minutes ]
Add Your Comments