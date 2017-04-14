top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
media activism
labor
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Education & Student Activism | Immigrant Rights | LGBTI / Queer
Interview with Arely Westley of BreakOUT!
by WTUL News and Views
Friday Apr 14th, 2017 3:39 PM
"BreakOUT! is a real good family more than an organization. We are a family where we love and support one another."
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (203.1mb)
[ Audio: 20 minutes and 24 seconds ]

WTUL News and Views was joined in the studio by BreakOUT! Organizer Arely Westley to talk about the intersection of transgender and Latinx identities and the collaborative strategies and campaigns working towards making New Orleans a safe city for LGBTQ and undocumented communities.

Arely Westley is a Youth Organizer for BreakOUT!, an organization which seeks to end the criminalization of LGBTQ youth to build a safer and more just New Orleans. She currently is an Organizer for the VICE to ICE campaign, a collaborative effort with the Congress of Day Laborers to more fully explore the deep connections and overlaps between immigrants, people of color, low-wage workers, LGBTQ people, and youth in New Orleans. In May, the campaign will put out a toolkit giving insight on partnership and allyship building between communities and organizations despite cultural and language barriers.

To get involved or learn more about BreakOUT!'s current campaigns, trainings, and meetings you can visit youthbreakout.org or call 504-252-9025.
http://www.youthbreakout.org
§
by WTUL News and Views Friday Apr 14th, 2017 3:39 PM
sm_img_3301.jpg__1_.jpg
original image (1200x664)
http://www.youthbreakout.org
§
by WTUL News and Views Friday Apr 14th, 2017 3:39 PM
sm_img_3302.jpg.jpg
original image (960x1280)
http://www.youthbreakout.org
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code