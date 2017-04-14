From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Interview with Arely Westley of BreakOUT! by WTUL News and Views

Friday Apr 14th, 2017

"BreakOUT! is a real good family more than an organization. We are a family where we love and support one another."

WTUL News and Views was joined in the studio by BreakOUT! Organizer Arely Westley to talk about the intersection of transgender and Latinx identities and the collaborative strategies and campaigns working towards making New Orleans a safe city for LGBTQ and undocumented communities.



Arely Westley is a Youth Organizer for BreakOUT!, an organization which seeks to end the criminalization of LGBTQ youth to build a safer and more just New Orleans. She currently is an Organizer for the VICE to ICE campaign, a collaborative effort with the Congress of Day Laborers to more fully explore the deep connections and overlaps between immigrants, people of color, low-wage workers, LGBTQ people, and youth in New Orleans. In May, the campaign will put out a toolkit giving insight on partnership and allyship building between communities and organizations despite cultural and language barriers.



To get involved or learn more about BreakOUT!'s current campaigns, trainings, and meetings you can visit youthbreakout.org or call 504-252-9025.