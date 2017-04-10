From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Liberated Lens film night: America Recycled
Date
Sunday April 30
Time
7:00 PM
9:30 PM
Location Details
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Event Type
Screening
|Liberated Lens Film Collective
America Recycled follows the cross-country bicycle trip of two brothers, Noah and Tim Hussin from the Florida suburbs, as they ride recycled bicycles through the American South over two years, seeking radical locality amid rampant globalization. As they learn to survive on the road, several modern homesteading communities take them in, guiding them toward the west coast and turning their idea of the American Dream on its head.
Doors open at 7pm, film starts at 7:30pm.
$5 NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds)
Free snacks and popcorn!
