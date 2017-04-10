top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 4/30/2017
Liberated Lens film night: America Recycled
Date Sunday April 30
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens Film Collective
America Recycled follows the cross-country bicycle trip of two brothers, Noah and Tim Hussin from the Florida suburbs, as they ride recycled bicycles through the American South over two years, seeking radical locality amid rampant globalization. As they learn to survive on the road, several modern homesteading communities take them in, guiding them toward the west coast and turning their idea of the American Dream on its head.

Doors open at 7pm, film starts at 7:30pm.

$5 NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds)

Free snacks and popcorn!
Download Video (45.9mb)
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 10th, 2017 1:27 PM
§flyer
by Liberated Lens Saturday Apr 15th, 2017 5:39 PM
sm_america_recycled_flyer.jpg
original image (1429x951)
Here is a flyer for the film.
Add Your Comments
