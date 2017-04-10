top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 4/16/2017
Liberated Lens film night: 1916, The Irish Rebellion
Date Sunday April 16
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens Film Collective
Emailliberated_lens [at] lists.riseup.net
Narrated by Liam Neeson, this award-winning, landmark documentary tells the dramatic story of the events that took place in Dublin during Easter Week 1916, when a small group of Irish rebels took on the might of the British Empire.

The film – featuring a combination of rarely-seen archival footage, new segments filmed on location worldwide, and interviews with leading international experts – also uncovers the untold story of the central role Irish Americans played in the lead-up to the rebellion. Although defeated militarily, the men and women of the Easter Rising would wring a moral victory from the jaws of defeat and inspire countless freedom struggles throughout the world – from Ireland to India.

An initiative of the Keough-Naughton Institute for Irish Studies at the University of Notre Dame, this documentary tells the story of the 1916 Easter Rising in a comprehensive way and, for the first time, places these events in their proper historical, political and cultural context as the precursor to an independent Irish state and the disintegration of colonial empires worldwide.

This screening will be a feature-length version of the original 3-part television series.

Doors at 6:30pm, film starts at 7pm. $5 donation appreciated, but no one turned away! Free snacks and popcorn, as always!
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 10th, 2017 1:09 PM
§flyer
by Liberated Lens Film Collective Monday Apr 10th, 2017 1:09 PM
