From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

People’s Radio in Fresno for April 5, 2017 mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)

Wednesday Apr 5th, 2017 5:49 PM by Mike Rhodes This is a 30 minute audio of the Stir it Up radio show on KFCF 88.1 FM in Fresno heard on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/04/05/stir_it_up_april_2017.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (57.4mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: Guests on the show were:



Jordan Fitzpatrick, secretary of Trans-E-Motion, talking about the Trans Day of Visibility, happening on April 15.



Shannon Kurtz, the Arch-Bishop of the Ministry of Fun who came to talk about the Resist Fest. But, since that event was just cancelled, Shannon promoted the Trans Day of Visibility and talked about her recent arrest at the Where’s Nunes Rally that was held last week.



Michael Evans and Bev Fitzpatrick, who are active with the alternative/independent Community Alliance newspaper, talked about the fundraiser that will take place on Sunday, April 9.



Pam Whalen is the host of the Stir it Up radio show. Mike Rhodes is the board op.

Secretary of Trans-E-Motion

Arch-Bishop of the Ministry of Fun (among other things)

Michael Evans is the new Executive Director and Bev Fitzpatrick is on the board of the Community Alliance newspaper in Fresno.

Host of the Stir it Up radio show on KFCF 88.1 FM in Fresno.

Mike Rhodes is the board operator on the Stir it Up show.