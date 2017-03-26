|
More
$24.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: International | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Killing the Black Snake: Behind the Scenes of the #NODAPL Struggle
The first episode of Trouble, looks beyond the mainstream narratives surrounding the Standing Rock encampment to get a better understanding of some of the camp’s overlooked dynamics, including serious disagreements over which tactics to use to best stop the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL).
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (126.8mb)
Trouble #1: Killing the Black Snake: Behind the Scenes of the #NODAPL Struggle
Killing the Black Snake: Behind the Scenes of the #NODAPL Struggle
The first episode of Trouble, looks beyond the mainstream narratives surrounding the Standing Rock encampment to get a better understanding of some of the camp’s overlooked dynamics, including serious disagreements over which tactics to use to best stop the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL).
Music by Alas, Savage Fam & Lazy Imperial
Trouble Logo by Loki Design
Download * HD * SD * OGV * Audio * Audio (clean) * Torrent * Translate
Dowload Clean version of this episode (no curse words)
Download the screening kit with discussion questions and further resources (PDF)
§Screening Kit with Discussion Questions and Further Resources (PDF)
Download PDF (32.0kb)
subMedia is a video production ensemble, which aims to promote anarchist and anti-capitalist ideas, and aid social struggles through the dissemination of radical films and videos. Founded in 1994, subMedia has produced hundreds of videos on everything from anti-globalization protests to films about shoplifting. Our films have been screened around the world in social centers and movie theaters and have been watched by millions on the internet.