Killing the Black Snake: Behind the Scenes of the #NODAPL Struggle
by subMedia
Sunday Mar 26th, 2017 9:35 PM
The first episode of Trouble, looks beyond the mainstream narratives surrounding the Standing Rock encampment to get a better understanding of some of the camp’s overlooked dynamics, including serious disagreements over which tactics to use to best stop the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL).
Download Video (126.8mb)

Trouble #1: Killing the Black Snake: Behind the Scenes of the #NODAPL Struggle

Killing the Black Snake: Behind the Scenes of the #NODAPL Struggle

The first episode of Trouble, looks beyond the mainstream narratives surrounding the Standing Rock encampment to get a better understanding of some of the camp's overlooked dynamics, including serious disagreements over which tactics to use to best stop the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL).

Music by Alas, Savage Fam & Lazy Imperial

Trouble Logo by Loki Design

Dowload Clean version of this episode (no curse words)

Download the screening kit with discussion questions and further resources (PDF)

https://sub.media/video/trouble-season-1-e...
Screening Kit with Discussion Questions and Further Resources (PDF)
by subMedia Sunday Mar 26th, 2017 9:35 PM
killing-black-snake-no-dapl.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (32.0kb)
subMedia is a video production ensemble, which aims to promote anarchist and anti-capitalist ideas, and aid social struggles through the dissemination of radical films and videos. Founded in 1994, subMedia has produced hundreds of videos on everything from anti-globalization protests to films about shoplifting. Our films have been screened around the world in social centers and movie theaters and have been watched by millions on the internet.
https://sub.media/video/trouble-season-1-e...
Add Your Comments
