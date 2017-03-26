top
Indybay Feature
Getting Into Trouble with Franklin Lopez of SubMedia
by It's Going Down
Sunday Mar 26th, 2017 1:19 PM
SubMedia is releasing a brand new monthly show entitled Trouble. This month's featured struggle is the #NoDAPL fight at Standing Rock.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (63.1mb)

[ Audio: 1:34:12 ]

IGDCAST: Getting Into Trouble With Franklin Lopez of SubMedia

There’s no doubt that SubMedia.Tv has been a huge influence on the anarchist movement in North America and across the world, and many people were sad to see the long running show, It’s The End of the World As We Know It And I Feel Fine, finally bow out after many years. However, Frank and his team at SubMedia aren’t throwing in their digital towel just yet, and this month are releasing a brand new show entitled, Trouble. Each month after, the show will feature a documentary on a different struggle. This month, it will be the #NoDAPL fight at Standing Rock.

@submedia: We’re in for some #Trouble …. sub.Media’s new show premieres Sunday, March 26, at 8:00pm EST #NoDAPL

Wanting to know what is going on at SubMedia, the state of anarchist media in general, talk about Frank’s time spent at Democracy Now!, as well as the ends and outs of everything Montreal, we caught up with Lopez for this in depth interview.

Music: kidDEAD featuring Ceschi and A//Political
More Info: SubMedia.Tv

https://itsgoingdown.org/igdcast-getting-t...
