|
More
$23.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: International | U.S. | Anti-War | Drug War | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Indymedia | Police State and Prisons
Getting Into Trouble with Franklin Lopez of SubMedia
SubMedia is releasing a brand new monthly show entitled Trouble. This month's featured struggle is the #NoDAPL fight at Standing Rock.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (63.1mb)
[ Audio: 1:34:12 ]
IGDCAST: Getting Into Trouble With Franklin Lopez of SubMedia
There’s no doubt that SubMedia.Tv has been a huge influence on the anarchist movement in North America and across the world, and many people were sad to see the long running show, It’s The End of the World As We Know It And I Feel Fine, finally bow out after many years. However, Frank and his team at SubMedia aren’t throwing in their digital towel just yet, and this month are releasing a brand new show entitled, Trouble. Each month after, the show will feature a documentary on a different struggle. This month, it will be the #NoDAPL fight at Standing Rock.
@submedia: We’re in for some #Trouble …. sub.Media’s new show premieres Sunday, March 26, at 8:00pm EST #NoDAPL
Wanting to know what is going on at SubMedia, the state of anarchist media in general, talk about Frank’s time spent at Democracy Now!, as well as the ends and outs of everything Montreal, we caught up with Lopez for this in depth interview.
Music: kidDEAD featuring Ceschi and A//Political
§Getting Into Trouble With Franklin Lopez of SubMedia
original image (980x600)