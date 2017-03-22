top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$23.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Stephanie Jackson: Community Organizer for Ride New Orleans on Making Riders' Needs Heard
by WTUL New Orleans 9.15 News & Views
Wednesday Mar 22nd, 2017 1:43 PM
Stephanie Jackson is the Community Organizer for Ride New Orleans, a non-profit organization that works to enhance the quality of life in the New Orleans region by promoting safe, convenient, and affordable transportation options.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (12.3mb)
26 minutes and 23 seconds

Stephanie Jackson joins WTUL News and Views in the studio to discuss Ride New Orleans' current campaign asking elected officials and Transdev to redo their new Ferry Terminal replacement design, as it is a "Design Disaster" for riders. The campaign is pushing for the redesign to take into consideration the needs of ferry riders and to include a footbridge over the train tracks and shelter near the boarding area for folks waiting to board.

Support New Orleans transit riders and Ride New Orleans today, Wednesday, March 22nd at 4:00 pm as they rally for a design that meets the needs of New Orleans transit riders.

Fix the Design Disaster Rally will take place from 4:00-4:30 at the intersection of Canal and Convention Center Boulevard.
http://rideneworleans.org/
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code