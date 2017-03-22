From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Stephanie Jackson: Community Organizer for Ride New Orleans on Making Riders' Needs Heard

Wednesday Mar 22nd, 2017

Stephanie Jackson is the Community Organizer for Ride New Orleans, a non-profit organization that works to enhance the quality of life in the New Orleans region by promoting safe, convenient, and affordable transportation options.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/03/22/stephanie_jackson_on_wtul.m4a" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (12.3mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:

26 minutes and 23 seconds



Stephanie Jackson joins WTUL News and Views in the studio to discuss Ride New Orleans' current campaign asking elected officials and Transdev to redo their new Ferry Terminal replacement design, as it is a "Design Disaster" for riders. The campaign is pushing for the redesign to take into consideration the needs of ferry riders and to include a footbridge over the train tracks and shelter near the boarding area for folks waiting to board.



Support New Orleans transit riders and Ride New Orleans today, Wednesday, March 22nd at 4:00 pm as they rally for a design that meets the needs of New Orleans transit riders.



Fix the Design Disaster Rally will take place from 4:00-4:30 at the intersection of Canal and Convention Center Boulevard.

